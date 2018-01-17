DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Provide Master Scheduler expertise to support acquisition projects related to the fielding of Department of Defense (DoD) ground combat vehicle technologies. Oversee progress of efforts pertaining to the development and/or integration, analysis, evaluation, and fielding of C4ISR and Vetronics systems and software ensuring that projects meet schedule requirements.Essential Job Functions:Maintain project schedules and provide status briefs to Project Managers (PMs) and other staff.Perform schedule assessments to ensure that schedules align appropriately with PM and Army-level timelines, particularly pertaining to Capabilities Sets and System of Systems fielding plans.Proactively analyze and critique project progress and status updates for C4ISR systems vehicle integration efforts.Develop and/or provide inputs to plans of execution to include scope, budget, resource needs, material needs, and schedule.Travel as required, approx. 5-10%.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's Degree with at least 5 years experience as a project scheduler. Proficient in the use of Microsoft Project or Primavera. There are multiple levels associated with this job category.Active Secret U.S. DoD security clearance or ability to obtain Secret clearance.Understanding of project timelines, schedule dependencies and critical paths.Excellent written and verbal communications skills.Desired Skills:Experience with Milestone Professional.Experience with DoD vehicle engineering, integration and fielding efforts.Experience working with TACOM, PM SBCT, and other PM and PEO offices within the Army Materiel Command.Understanding of the Army acquisition process.Familiarity with C4ISR systems and related software on DoD ground combat vehicles.A minimum total of five (5) years of experience in development of Project or Program Schedules using Microsoft Project Enterprise Server.Successfully passed the Managing Program and Projects with Project Server Exam 74-344.Successfully passed the Managing Projects with Microsoft Project 2013 Exam 74-343.Possess PMI's Project Management Professional (PMP) credential.