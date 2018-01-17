SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, BETTY AND GORDON MOORE CENTER FOR SCIENCE

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY:

People need nature. Food, water, livelihoods, a stable climate — these are just some of the essentials that nature provides. At Conservation International, we protect nature so that humanity can thrive. Blending innovative science, policy expertise and a worldwide network of partnerships, CI empowers communities, countries and companies to sustainably care for nature.

Working at every level of society, from remote villages to the offices of CEOs and heads of state, CI’s staff of more than 1000 people in 30 countries strives to protect nature where it is most crucial for people. Our ultimate goal: a healthy planet that enables all people to prosper. CI’s work is guided by rigorous, cutting-edge science. The Betty and Gordon Moore Center for Science at Conservation International is responsible for developing innovative knowledge, tools and information to inform field initiatives, conservation investments and policy decisions by CI and our global partners. This science empowers CI to chart a course for field initiatives and advise businesses and governments on how conservation is integral to prosperity. The Moore Center creates the metrics, tools and technologies CI needs to affect change at scale. To ensure rigor and impact, each year CI publishes over 50 peer-reviewed papers with a significant portion in top ranked scientific journals.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reporting to the President of Conservation International, the Senior Vice President for the Moore Center for Science is a thought-leader for CI who plays a significant and multi-faceted role within the organization, providing strategic direction for CI’s science agenda globally. S/he is a key leader within the organization, providing management and oversight of the Moore Center for Science and its 50 staff, and serving as a key member of CI’s leadership team helping to steer the organization as a whole. The SVP will be a leading scientist in the conservation and sustainable development field, with a strong publication record and a proven ability to utilize his/her extensive networks for high-impact partnerships in the conservation, academic and corporate sectors.

The ideal candidate has a strong passion for leading applied conservation science in global contexts, and for developing, piloting and championing innovative solutions to the world’s toughest conservation and sustainable development challenges.

The SVP’s primary responsibilities are: (1) Strategy Development and Implementation; (2) Fundraising; (3) Partnerships; and (4) Program and People Management:

Strategy Development and Implementation

Develop and implement CI’s science strategy and ensure alignment with CI’s mission.

Proactively position CI to capitalize on new, unique opportunities or markets where the organization should be playing a more active and influential role.

Assess merits of new research ideas, including identifying synergies with other research and sustainable development groups and organizations.

Create strong alignment and direct linkages between CI’s scientific endeavors and its field implementation and policy and corporate policy objectives to leverage CI’s impact.

Serve as a key member of CI’s leadership team, helping to set and achieve CI’s vision and strategy.

Fundraising

Lead fundraising efforts for CI’s science work from foundations, wealthy private donors and public funding institutions to secure multimillion dollar gifts.

Partnerships

Establish and cultivate high impact partnerships with key partners such as academic, think tank and policy organizations focused on science, research and technology.

Lead and cultivate CI’s external Science Advisory Board.

Program and People Management

Develop implementation teams and plans, and serve as the key decision-maker on programmatic, fundraising and operational issues for the Moore Center for Science.

Lead and manage a large, geographically dispersed team of CI scientists.

Ensure strong collaboration and partnership among Moore Center scientists and other CI staff conducting science and technical work, either in country programs or other technical divisions.

Mentor and motivate team of scientists and staff and provide leadership across a diverse team of scientific and operational professionals.

Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

This position will be based either in Arlington or in Seattle, WA.

Domestic and International travel approximately 30%%.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Ph.D. in sustainable development, development economics, conservation biology, natural resource management or other field related to CI’s science priorities.

A passion for leading applied conservation science.

Proven track record of transforming research results into practical decision-making tools and improved practices and policy by governments, private sector and civil society.

Strong scientific reputation with publication record in peer reviewed journals.

A proven ability to develop high impact scientific partnerships among leading conservation organizations, academic institutions and/or corporations.

A proven track record of successful fundraising for scientific research at the $1 million+ level.

10+ years of experience at a comparable level of seniority, including leading and managing teams toward a common vision and purpose.

Science experience in tropical developing countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, East and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Islands.

Demonstrated experience engaging with the most senior-level government officials (ministers and heads of state) and the C-suite.

Exceptional communication skills with the ability to tell compelling stories to multiple audiences.

Fluency in English.

Preferred

Fluency in French, Spanish and/or Portuguese would be an asset.

To apply please submit your resume, cover letter and references.

Conservation International is an Affirmative Action/ Equal Opportunity Employer of minorities, females, protected veterans, and individuals with disabilities. It is the policy of CI to afford equal employment opportunity to all employees and applicants for employment. CI offers reasonable accommodation in the employment process for individuals with disabilities. If you need assistance in the application or hiring process to accommodate a disability, you may request an accommodation at any time. If you require an application accommodation due to a disability, please e-mail your request to applyhelp@conservation.org and include "accommodation" in the subject line.