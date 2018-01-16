CLINICAL CODING AUDITOR - Inpatient

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Jan 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Audit and Tax
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Performs a number of functions including those of physician education, internal auditing, coder education, and liaison with external auditors for corporate audits. The internal audit program assures optimal ethical reimbursement for Sentara's patients, and also assures that the coding practices fall within established compliance guidelines. Both ICD and CPT coding methodologies are used in the internal audit activity. The Auditor must exhibit competence in either APCs or DRGs, and is expected to achieve mastery of at least one payment methodology within one year. Follows audit plan, completing numerous audits and providing follow-up to coders, management, and physicians. Looks for new problem areas, trends, etc., and advises Director of Clinical Coding of same.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Coding - 4 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Cert Coding Specialist, Cert Professional Coder

Preferred: Reg Health Information Admin, Reg Health Information Tech

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Minimum 4 years experience coding complex inpatient cases or outpatient cases in an acute care setting. Associates degree preferred. Certified Coding Specialist (CCS) is required for inpatient auditor. Certified Professional Coder (CPC, COC) or CCS is required for outpatient auditors.

