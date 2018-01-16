Medical Assistant - Family Medicine Princess Anne

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Jan 16, 2018
Closes
Mar 12, 2018
Function
Medical Doctor and Physician
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Perform patient care and administrative/clerical related tasks and procedures based on training, education, and competency evaluations, and as delegated by and under the direction/supervision of the Physician, Nurse Practitioner/Physician Assistant (NP/PA), Registered Nurse (RN), or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - License
Required: Cert Medical Assistant, Reg Medical Asst

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills
Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
Minimum of one year experience in a healthcare setting or one year experience as an EMT, Paramedic, and/or Corpsman preferred. Phlebotomy experience preferred, plus experience with electronic medical records. Certified Medical Assistant or Registered Medical Assistant required. Existing Medical Assistants hired prior to 12/1/14 may obtain the Cert MA or Reg MA certification or obtain the Assessment Based Recognition Order Entry (ABR-OE) prior to 6/30/15. BLS required within 90 days of hire.

