CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

1. Mobility - you may be required to relocate during or after completion of your training.

2. Successful completion of all training and regulatory requirements as identified in the applicable training plan.

3. Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

4. May be required to travel by military and/or civilian aircraft in the performance of official duties.

VETERAN'S PREFERENCE:

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility, submit a copy of your DD-214 (member 4 or other copy showing type of discharge). If you are eligible for 10-point veterans' preference, attach an SF-15 (utilize SF 15 with revision date of Oct 2013), "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. (Approved VA Letter from the VA that shows percentage of disability, I.E. 10, 20. 30 etc.)

For more specifics on all veterans employment issues such as Veterans preference or special appointing authorities see the Veteran's Guide: http://www.opm.gov/staffingPortal/Vetguide.asp

Air Force Qualification Standards

To qualify for a GS-07: Completion of 1 full year of graduate level education, or bachelor's degree with Superior academic Achievement as provided in the "General Policies and Instructions" for Qualifications Standards Operating Manual, or 5 academic years of pre-professional study, or 1 year specialized experience equivalent to at least GS-5.

To qualify for a GS-09: Master's or equivalent graduate degree, or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, or LL.B or J.D., if related.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-05, or GS-07 grade level. Specialized experience is defined as knowledge and skill in the application of procedures, methods, and techniques which support the analysis and administration of the budget; knowledge of a wide variety of budgetary methods, practices, policies, procedures, regulations and precedents; knowledge of a wide range of sources, types, and methods of funding; knowledge of the accounting systems and related documents used to gather and analyze budgetary information; knowledge of automated management data systems; ability to communicate orally and in writing; ability to work accurately with figures.

KNOWLEDGES, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES (KSA)

1. Professional knowledge of accounting practices, methods, and techniques and generally accepted accounting principles and standards.

2. Ability to gather, assemble, interpret, and analyze financial management information and present it in written reports, statements, and platform briefings.

3. Knowledge of management theories, principles, concepts and practices as well as pertinent regulations, precedents, policies, and other guides of the employing organization.

4. Ability to research and analyze data and to interpret findings, and the ability to use IT to do so.

5. Ability to communicate orally and in writing.

IF YOU ARE QUALIFYING BASED ON EDUCATION, PLEASE SUMBIT COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS TO INCLUDE TRANSFERRED HOURS - OFFICIAL COPIES ARE NOT REQUIRED AT TIME OF APPLICATION. IF SELECTED, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS. ***NOTE*** Degree Audits are not accepted.

MALE APPLICANTS BORN AFTER DECEMBER 31, 1959, WHO ARE 18 BUT NOT YET 26 YEARS OLD, MUST BE REGISTERED WITH THE SELECTIVE SERVICE SYSTEM (OR HAVE AN EXEMPTION) TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR FEDERAL EMPLOYMENT. For additional information or to register, click here.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here . To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 90 or above on the rating criteria for this position.

Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.

You can apply for a non-competitive appointment if you meet the basic eligibility requirements and you are eligible for special appointment such as those authorized for the severely disabled; certain Vietnam era and disabled veterans; returned volunteers from the Peace Corps or Vista, etc. Please indicate the type of special appointment you are seeking, if any, on your application and follow all other instructions for applying shown in this announcement.

You must upload/submit all required documents in order to be considered, i.e., Resume, All transcripts (we will accept unofficial), (DD 214, Veterans Award Letter and SF 15 if applicable).

"If you have questions regarding this announcement and have hearing or speech difficulties, please click on the following link:

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills and abilities required of this position. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.

