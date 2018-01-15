Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, VA is recruiting a full-time RCIS for the Heart & Vascular Ctr.

​Minimum 1 yr. exp. required.

The Cardiovascular Invasive Specialist is a health care professional that, through the utilization of specialized equipment and under the direction of a qualified physician, assists in the performance of cardiac and vascular procedures. Resulting in an accurate diagnosis and/or optimal treatment of congenital or acquired heart disease while maintaining maximum patient safety and comfort. The Cardiovascular Invasive Specialist performs/reviews a baseline patient assessment, evaluates patient response to diagnostic or interventional maneuvers and medications during cardiac catheterization laboratory procedures. Provides patient care and drug administration commonly used in the cardiac catheterization laboratory as requested and under the direction of a qualified physician. The Cardiovascular Invasive Specialist acts as a first assistant during diagnostic and therapeutic catheterization.

Education Level

Associate's Level Degree OR

Bachelor's Level Degree OR

Trade School Graduate

Experience

Required: Related - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Reg Cardio Invasive Spec

Preferred: Advanced Cardiac Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

A graduate of a diploma, associate, or baccalaureate academic program in health science (includes, but not limited to, cardiovascular technology, ultrasound, radiologic technology, respiratory therapy, or nursing). One year related experience required. ACLS required within 90 days of hire.