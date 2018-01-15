Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center is recruiting for an experiencedto oversee a 26 bed medical unit with telemetry monitoring capability. This opening is located on the campus of the Sentara - NVMC in Woodbridge, VA.For more than a decade, Modern Healthcare magazine has ranked Sentara as one of the nation's top integrated healthcare systems. Their not-for-profit system proudly includes advanced imaging centers, nursing and assisted-living centers, outpatient campuses, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, home health and hospice agency, a 3,800-provider medical staff and four medical groups.Among their many strengths, Sentara is a national leader in heart and kidney care, stroke care, and infection prevention. Sentara was also the first in the nation to pioneer and develop the eICU, a remote monitoring system for intensive care. Their dedication to improving and increasing medical options for their patients is reinforced by their ongoing participation in national and international research. These vital medical trials help them advance toward their mission of improving health every day.● This is a unique opportunity to join and lead a well established, engaged, energetic nursing unit, while working for one of the nation's top integrated health systems.● A chance to join a culture of change that is ever evolving through innovation.● Supportive leadership that works extremely well together while providing constructive feedback and mentorship including the full support of the health system to ensure your success.● Medicine Unit is the perfect position for a nurse leader that maintains a clinical willingness to deliver patient focused care to a variety of acuity levels daily.● Offers a highly competitive salary with exceptional benefit plan.● Monday through Friday schedule● Woodbridge, VA is located just 24 miles from Washington DC, and offers all of the amenities and history our Nation's capital provides.RN, BSN requirement with a minimum of 3 years clinical experience, a minimum of 1 year leadership experience, and proven track record with performance improvement projects. Strong interpersonal skills and ability to develop strong colleague and patient connections required.Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Demonstrated knowledge, skills, and abilities related to department operations for systems management, HR management, patient safety, quality outcomes and customer service. Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills; must possess and demonstrate management and leadership skills.

The Clinical Nurse Manager for patient care services has 24/7 responsibility and accountability for the daily operations of one or more clinical areas. Supervises patient care services staff to ensure patient safety, provide high quality outcomes and an exceptional patient/family experience; assists in the development and monitoring of the departmental budget; coordinates the purchasing and payroll processes; serves as a technical/clinical resource to team members; and performs work assignments as needed to provide appropriate coverage and to mentor/assist staff. Responsible for interviewing, hiring, developing, and retaining staff with the goal of developing a highly reliable work team. Utilizes effective communication/ interpersonal skills and is able to adapt leadership style to support achieving department goals and objectives.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 3 years, Nursing Leadership - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Mgmt of Financial Resources, Mgmt of Material Resources, Mgmt of Staff Resources, Service Orientation, Systems Evaluation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. Demonstrated knowledge, skills, and abilities related to department operations for systems management, HR management, patient safety, quality outcomes and customer service. Must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills; must possess and demonstrate management and leadership skills.