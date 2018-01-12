Job Category : Classified Staff

Working hours :

Salary : $41,000 to $46,000

Web Announcement :

Office Administrator The George Mason University, Schar School of Policy and Government seeks an Office Administrator at its Arlington campus location. George Mason University has a strong institutional commitment to the achievement of excellence and diversity among its faculty and staff, and strongly encourages candidates to apply who will enrich Masonâ€™s academic and culturally inclusive environment. Responsibilities: This individual reports to the Executive Assistant to the Dean. This full-time position works collaboratively with Schar School faculty, wage staff, and other professionals. Works closely with other University offices to facilitate greater cooperation and collaboration to ensure high-quality services are provided to all customers. This person supervises at least one classified employee and will supervise and manage day-to-day tasks that contribute to the overall operations of the Schar School. Required Qualifications: - Bachelorâ€™s degree or an equivalent combination of education and relevant experience; - Must have strong computer skills including Microsoft Office suite and use of the Internet; - Must have excellent oral and written communication skills; - Must be able to work independently, be self-motivated, and well-organized; - Ability to work in a team-oriented environment. Preferred Qualifications: - Experience working in a university setting/environment; - Proficient with Banner, eVA, and Travel Request System; - Previous supervisory experience.

Special Instructions : For full consideration, please complete the online application and attach a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references with contact information.

MasonAd : George Mason University is an innovative, entrepreneurial institution with national distinction in a range of academic fields. Enrollment is over 32,000, with students studying in over 185 degree programs at campuses in Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William. George Mason University Where Innovation Is Tradition!

Equity Statement : George Mason University is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer, committed to promoting inclusion and equity in its community. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.

Job Close Date :