CBP Data Center Support Services Springfield VA Current or prior CBP or Client Clearance Desired (Not Required)- CBP Full Field Investigation This position supports 24/7 On-Site Coverage at CBP National Data Center.



On-Site Coverage for Duty Officer support for CBP Production Operations for multiple critical CBP systems including servers, storage and applications. The Duty Officer works in close colaboration with CBP Technical and CBP Management teams to coordinate effective responses to IT events experienced in the NDC production complex.

The successful candidate must be able to multi-task, have excellent written and verbal skills, be comfortable presenting materials in front of a large group, and be able to quickly produce executive level summaries.



The successful applicant will possess experience in real-time monitoring, diagnosis and trouble-shooting of incidents and events in the CBP Production environment. Applicants will also posses experience in identifying specific cause for events and for executing proper resource coordination and event notification escalation procedures. Relevant Skills include:

• Data Center IT Operations experience

• Executive Briefings

• Data Center Facilities Operations experience

• Executive Summaries

• Technical Team coordination Job Duty 1 with 20% of time - Collecting Status and Root Cause Determination of IT events

Job Duty 2 with 20% of time - Responding to system-generated alerts

Job Duty 3 with 20% of time - Escalating event notifications for CBP Executive Situational Awareness

Job Duty 4 with 20% of time - Coordinating approved corrective actions

Job Duty 5 with 20% of time - Summarizing Event impact, remediation activities, root cause determinations for Daily Exec Reporting LIMITED - Candidate will have to establish team and CBP knowledge before permission will be granted Data Center IT Operations experience 5+ years

Real-time monitoring, diagnosis and trouble-shooting of incidents and events in the CBP Production environment 3+years

• Technical Team coordination BS/BA degree

