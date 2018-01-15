Current or prior CBP or Client Clearance Desired (Not Required)- CBP Full Field Investigation AboutWeb is seeking a Websphere DataPower Engineer with experience and technical knowledge of web services, service-oriented architecture (SOA), and Enterprise Service Buses (ESB). The successful candidate will assist with Web Services architecture, design, development and implementation as well as integration on a Java/J2EE platform. The candidate will also provide input and develop solutions for WebSphere Datapower XI-50/XI-52.



The WebSphere DataPower Engineer will also debug and solve problems using system development methodologies, techniques and tools. The candidate will perform SSL DataPower troubleshooting, services instrumentation, monitoring and logging and review/write scripts using various scripting languages. Job Duty 1 with % of time - Architect new services based on customer's requirement - 25%

Job Duty 2 with % of time - Design and Configure DataPower services - 25%

Job Duty 3 with % of time - Write XSLT code based on customer's requirement - 25%

Job Duty 4 with % of time - Work with the Operation teams to debug and resolve major issues - 10%

Job Duty 5 with % of time - Perform deployment and configuration of new appliances -15% LIMITED - Candidate will have to establish team and CBP knowledge before permission will be granted • 4+ years application development and implementation experience

• Web services, service-oriented architecture (SOA), and Enterprise Service Buses (ESB)

• WebSphere Datapower XI-50/XI-52 solution developer

• XML, XSLT, and XPATH

• Working knowledge of SOMA, SOAP, REST/ROA interfaces

• Web Services architecture, design, development, Integration skills on a Java/J2EE platform

• English: Fluent • Familiarity with general security concepts (authentication, authorization, encryption, digital signatures), PKI concepts, and SSL DataPower troubleshooting, services instrumentation, monitoring and logging

• Experience with various tools including SoapUI and JMeter.

• Experience with developing messaging solution using IBM WebSphere MQ

• Experience opening PMR and trouble tickets to IBM

• Experience with performance testing/monitoring and tuning BS/BA degree

