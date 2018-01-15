Funded through March 31, 2018 (Base Contract); Follow-on Option(s) after March 31, 2018 likely until Contract Protest is settled ASAP - Upon receipt of CBP Level I Clearance Springfield VA Current or prior CBP or Client Clearance Desired (Not Required)- CBP Full Field Investigation AboutWeb is seeking a SAN Storage Engineer/Administrator - The selected candidate will support CBP Storage Engineering and Operations Team. This position requires advanced knowledge of Open Systems operating systems (SOLARIS/AIX/LINUX/WINDOWS/VMware), SAN switch (Brocade), and enterprise storage array subsystems (EMC, Hitachi and NetApp) environments. Strong analytical and process oriented skills are preferred, especially with regards to configuration management and trouble-shooting within a complex enterprise environment. Candidate will be expected to bring enterprise storage management experience and perspective to the organization. Candidate should have knowledge of Storage Resource Management tools ( EMC or HDS tools, Storage Essentiials / SANScreen) technologies and techniques. Demonstrated experience within a distributed server environment of at least 50 servers is ideal. Job Duty 1 with % of time - Administer SAN storage arrays - 35%

Job Duty 2 with % of time - Administer SAN switch (brocade) - 25%

Job Duty 3 with % of time - Production support and troubleshooting 20%

Job Duty 4 with % of time - Administer Enterprise UNIX / Windows Servers - 10%

Job Duty 5 with % of time - Provide documentation to establish baseline and to track all change management activities - 10% LIMITED - Candidate will have to establish team and CBP knowledge before permission will be granted • 5+ years of relevant technical SAN administration experience of storage arrays and switches.

• 3+ years previous experience supporting complicated projects with complicated business drivers and multiple stakeholders

• 1 year of technical documentation and written presentation skills

• 3+ years of experience with advanced provisioning practices to improve storage allocations, utilization, and transition requirements off legacy storage devices. • 7+ years of relevant technical SAN administration experience of storage arrays and switches.

• 5+ years previous experience supporting complicated projects with complicated business drivers and multiple stakeholders

• NetApp certified (NCSA) BS/BA degree

More searches like this Engineer Engineering jobs in Springfield