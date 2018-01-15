Current or prior CBP or Client Clearance Desired (Not Required)- CBP Full Field Investigation This position will provide on-site Web Services in engineering and operational support to the CBP internal data center infrastructure. The candidate will be responsible for developing WebLogic scripts, installation, patching, troubleshooting and addressing security vulnerabilities. Updating standard operating procedures for configuration management, access control, patch management and perform web service administration duties. The candidate must also understand networking principles such as DNS, Application Layer and virtualization concepts. Experience working within an environment using industry best practices to include software lifecycle management, web application development, change control, documentation, security and regulatory compliance. A basic understanding of Cloud Architecture from design to operation (preferably MS Azure or AWS) is required. Scripting to automate software installs & configuration - 30%

Web Service administration - 15%

Working on web services documentation/drawings - 30%

Remediating security vulnerabilities - 20%

Troubleshooting & researching solutions - 5% LIMITED - Candidate will have to establish team and CBP knowledge before permission will be granted Desired Efficiency:

Minimum of 3 years RedHat Linux system administration experience.

Minimum 1 year Weblogic scripting experience.

Required Skills

Moderate/Experienced with Linux operating system

Unix scripting language, bash, ksh, etc.

Unix interpreted programming language: awk, sed, perl, etc.

WebLogic Scripting Tool (WLST)

Python, Java, JavaScripts

In-depth understanding of web application development and web infrastructure

One or more of the following:

Oracle WebLogic Server (Preferred), IBM WebSphere Application Server, Tomcat, Apache NOTE: Candidate will be asked to work off hours and will be included in the On-Call team rotation

Preferred Skills

Minimum 1 year Weblogic scripting experience. BS/BA degree

