CBP Data Center Support Services ASAP - Upon receipt of CBP Level I Clearance Springfield VA Current or prior CBP or Client Clearance Desired (Not Required) AboutWeb is seeking an on-site Senior Network Engineer to provide services to the CBP internal Data Center infrastructure. The candidate will be responsible for all operational and engineering aspects which include troubleshooting network faults, configuration of switches, patching network components, writing implementation plans and working closely with the network architects to ensure tasks are engineered and implemented as designed. -A minimum of 10 years experience in network sytems administration, engineering and architecture.

-A minimum of 7 years experience working with Cisco routers, Brocade switches, F5 load balancers and Juniper firewalls.

-2 years experience working with Cisco Software Defined Network (SDN) technology (ACI).

-Ability to analyze detailed network artifacts and make necessary updates.

-Experience with reviewing network infrastructure check out (INCO) results and recommend improvements to the process. Ability to write technical documentation.

-English: Fluent LIMITED - Candidate will have to establish team and CBP knowledge before permission will be granted Job Duty 1 with % of time - Create implementation plans and implement network configuration changes per requirements. 45%

Job Duty 2 with % of time - Troubleshoot Data Center LAN operational issues. 25%

Job Duty 3 with % of time - Install and update SSL Certificates. 20%

Job Duty 4 with % of time - Monitor network health and generate network reports using SteelCentral, BNA and e-Health. 5%

Job Duty 5 with % of time - Review INCO results and ensure network baseline is maintained. 5% -10+ years of LAN network administration and engineering supporting a heterogeneous LAN network infrastructure.

-6+years working with VLAN and IP Subnet architecture.

-6+ years of experience configuring load balancers, network routers and switches.

-2+ years of experience using Riverbed SteelCentral to monitor network health and generate utilization reports.

-Cisco Certified CCIE. BS/BA degree