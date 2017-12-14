PC Technician
- Employer
- Housing Opportunities Commission
- Location
- Main Office Kensington, Md 10400 Detrick Avenue
- Posted
- Dec 14, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Kensington, Md
10400 Detrick Avenue
Full Time
2 Year Degree Grade 18 Minimum $43,763
Troubleshoot & resolve complex personal computer hardware/software/peripheral problems. Will install, configure, repair, & maintain personal computer software, hardware, & peripheral devices. Provide first & second level support to internal customers reporting IT-related problems via telephone & e-mail. Provide assistance & training to users on computer operation and software. Log & track all service requests in helpdesk ticketing system. Troubleshoot basic network connectivity problems. Individual must be able to communicate clearly & concisely both verbally & in writing. Be able to follow written & oral instructions. Demonstrate strong customer service, communication & interpersonal skills. Work in a self-managed team environment with limited supervision. Establish credibility quickly by listening, taking initiative and following up with staff. Learn new skills to keep up with technology changes. Manage multiple tasks & deadlines successfully. Individual must be able to work flexible hours when necessary (evenings and weekends). Some work is to be performed at other HOC offices throughout Montgomery County.WP
- Requires two years of college with a major in computer science or a technical certificate
- Minimum of 2 years related experience in the areas of configuration, installation, troubleshooting, and repair of computer hardware, software.
- Must have knowledge to support peripheral devices, MS Office Suite applications, and MS Windows operating systems.
- Must have a current A+, NET+ or MCP certification or the ability to obtain an A+ certificate with six month of hire.
- Must have the ability to work with and provide assistance and one-on-one training to non-technical staff, including clerical, professional, and managerial needed.
- Must be skilled in diagnosing and correcting hardware and software problems.
- Must have the ability to lift and move computer equipment (up to 50 lbs.) required.
- Valid driver's license and personal transportation required.