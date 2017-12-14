PD17-62 Thursday, 14th December 2017 IT/ Facilities Main OfficeKensington, Md10400 Detrick AvenueFull Time2 Year Degree Grade 18 Minimum $43,763

Troubleshoot & resolve complex personal computer hardware/software/peripheral problems. Will install, configure, repair, & maintain personal computer software, hardware, & peripheral devices. Provide first & second level support to internal customers reporting IT-related problems via telephone & e-mail. Provide assistance & training to users on computer operation and software. Log & track all service requests in helpdesk ticketing system. Troubleshoot basic network connectivity problems. Individual must be able to communicate clearly & concisely both verbally & in writing. Be able to follow written & oral instructions. Demonstrate strong customer service, communication & interpersonal skills. Work in a self-managed team environment with limited supervision. Establish credibility quickly by listening, taking initiative and following up with staff. Learn new skills to keep up with technology changes. Manage multiple tasks & deadlines successfully. Individual must be able to work flexible hours when necessary (evenings and weekends). Some work is to be performed at other HOC offices throughout Montgomery County.WP