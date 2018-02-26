Property Manager - Arlington, VA
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Reston, MD
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Real Estate / Property Management
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Property Manager needed for a commercial real estate firm located in the Northern Virginia area. The firm itself is recognized for its office properties located on an international basis. They strive and are known for their prestigious multifamily, office and retail properties. The firm is looking for an experienced Property Manager in commercial real estate. Opportunity offers growth, stability a great work life balance and competitive salary.
Responsibilities:
- Establish proper tenant relations, by periodic visit to ensure a high quality standard is being met and tenants are happy with all facets of building operations/services
- Oversight / approval of invoices and tenants work orders and billings
- Ensure compliance with all local, state and federal code requirements
- Maintain regular training of employees
- Review leases
- Prepare monthly accruals, YTD variances reports monthly high level activity reports
- Responsible for tenant collections and annual reconciliation review and approval
- Ensure all vendor contracts are current and all are on file
- Track (repairs and maintenance)
- Create annual budget, Operating Expenses/Real Estate Taxes tenant billings, performance reviews, inspections, vendor bids
Interested, please forward your resume directly to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in related major, business or finance a plus
- 4+ yrs in exp. in commercial office property management
- RPA or CPM preferred but not required
- Microsoft Office (advanced)
- Excellent interpersonal, analytical and problem solving ability
- Self-motivated and proactive, both with respect to managing workload and own professional development
- Customer Service background is a must