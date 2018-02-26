Property Manager needed for a commercial real estate firm located in the Northern Virginia area. The firm itself is recognized for its office properties located on an international basis. They strive and are known for their prestigious multifamily, office and retail properties. The firm is looking for an experienced Property Manager in commercial real estate. Opportunity offers growth, stability a great work life balance and competitive salary.

Responsibilities:

Establish proper tenant relations, by periodic visit to ensure a high quality standard is being met and tenants are happy with all facets of building operations/services

Oversight / approval of invoices and tenants work orders and billings

Ensure compliance with all local, state and federal code requirements

Maintain regular training of employees

Review leases

Prepare monthly accruals, YTD variances reports monthly high level activity reports

Responsible for tenant collections and annual reconciliation review and approval

Ensure all vendor contracts are current and all are on file

Track (repairs and maintenance)

Create annual budget, Operating Expenses/Real Estate Taxes tenant billings, performance reviews, inspections, vendor bids

Interested, please forward your resume directly to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration.

Qualifications: