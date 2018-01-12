Maintain proper inventory levels using the Meditech inventory Ensure all stocked areas are labeled properly Ensure that the code and isolation carts are restocked. Ensure that supplies and check for outdates and rotated. Evaluate the staff for training needs. Provide training on polices, equipment and procedures as needed. Administer direction and disciplinary action as needed according to policy. Identify opportunities for cost savings and performance improvement initiatives.

High School Diploma or GED

SPD Technician Certification required. (CRCST)

Bachelor Degree preferred.

At least 3 years of SPD Supervisory experience in all general areas of the SPD

Initiative and ability to work as a Leader and as a member of a team.

Effective interpersonal, communication skills

Demonstrated ability to make sound judgment

This position is responsible for supervising all operations of the SPD. This position monitor receives, decontaminate, inspect, assemble, sterilize, issue and deliver surgical instruments, equipment and supplies to all units in the hospital. This position requires skill in working with computers in order to enter materials management information. This position requires the knowledge of operation for decontamination, sterilization and disposal equipment. Must be decisive, detail oriented, have excellent verbal and written communication skills. Must be able to problem solve and work independently to assist customers. Must be able to lift up to 70 lbs. and to push/pull carts weighting 150 lbs. Must be able to bend/stoop/reach and stand most of the day.