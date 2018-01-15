Montgomery College is Maryland's premier community college, serving more than 60,000 students each year through credit and noncredit programs. We are dedicated to providing an exceptional education for all of our students, and we recognize that our faculty and staff are integral to our continued success. We give employees the environment, tools, and opportunities they need to make a difference.

Job Title

Part-time Faculty Health Science

Job Description Summary

The Montgomery College, Takoma Park/Silver Spring, is currently accepting applications for possible openings as a part-time faculty member teaching Health Science. We are seeking an enthusiastic and dedicated teacher who exhibits a high degree of professionalism, a strong commitment to our students, and demonstrates the ability to motivate and educate in an engaging manner.Montgomery College is a public, fully accredited, open admission institution. Led by President DeRionne P. Pollard, Ph.D., MC is dedicated to student success and widely recognized for the quality and scope of its academic programs. Do you want to join us in our mission of providing an exceptional education and fostering student success? The faculty and staff of MC are integral to our continued excellence. We are looking for dedicated professionals for opportunities throughout the College.Job Description

***Montgomery College accepts applications for Adjunct/Part-time Faculty on a continuous basis . Applications may be reviewed periodically based on the student enrollment needs. ***

The listing of a course in the schedule of classes as “TBA” does not constitute an assignment.

Montgomery College is currently seeking instructors for: Certified clinical medical assistants, Pharmacy technicians, Phlebotomy and Physical/Occupational Aides. This list is not all inclusive. For more information, please refer to the following link: www.montgomerycollege.edu/wdce/hsi/healthservices

The hiring decision for part-time faculty involves an academic judgment and shall be determined at Management's sole discretion.

Duties include but are not limited to:



• Teach classes in accordance with provided curriculum.

• Advise students on their progress.

• Grade assignments and submit final grades on time.

Required Qualifications:



• Must be eligible to work in the United States without a sponsor.

• Must be an industry practitioner currently working using the skills required for teaching this position.

• Prior teaching experience of adult learners.

• For nursing courses governed by the Maryland board of nursing, additional requirements apply such as being a current licensed registered nurse in the State of Maryland.

• Appropriate industry license and certification are required.



Preferred Qualifications:



• Master's Degree in discipline

Application Process:

Apply online at http://www.montgomerycollege.edu/employment .

For consideration, you must: (optional) Include dates of employment in your application or attachment; Submit a cover letter along with an un-official copy of your transcripts from your highest degree earned.

As a condition of employment, the following are required at the time of hire:

Successful completion of a background check.

Closing DateThursday, April 12, 2018

Montgomery College is a tobacco-free and smoke-free workplace

For disability-related accommodations, please call 240-567-5353

or send an email to: hrstm@montgomerycollege.edu

Montgomery College is an academic institution committed to promoting

equal opportunity and fostering diversity among its student body, faculty, and staff.