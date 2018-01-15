DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

The SDB II Mission Planning Analyst will coordinate and manage the integration of SDBII MP capabilities into the aircraft integrating SDBII weapons.Essential Job Functions:Define and coordinate the schedules and requirements to integrate SDBII MP into the overall aircraft development programs.Support testing of the Weapon Planning Software (WPS) upgrades as part of SDBII MP, and testing of the aircraft MP Environment (MPEs) that integration the WPS with SDBII MP capabilities.Provide technical MP support during SDBII/Aircraft lab integration testing and provide MP support during SDBII flight test.Provide technical support to the SDBII Aircraft Integration IPT in EBMS and to the USN PMA-201 SDBII team.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor's plus 12 years of experience.Knowledge and ability to use of the Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS).Ability to travel.Desired Skills:Experience in Test and Evaluation.Experience with Network Enabled Weapons (NEW).Knowledgeable of Universal Armament Interface (UAI).Experience in UAI design/use.