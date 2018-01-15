.

Senior Project Manager

Enterprise Project Management Office

Exempt, Regular, 100% Full-Time, Pay Grade 4.2



University of Maryland University College (UMUC), a global leader in higher education, seeks a Senior Project Manager to join the Enterprise Project Management Team.

Are you an experienced Rock Star Project Manager?

Do you want to contribute to helping others improve their lives?

If so, then UMUC is the place for you!

The Project Management Office (PMO) at UMUC serves the global strategic needs of stakeholders across the enterprise. Accordingly, Project Managers at every level must deliver business outcomes while executing initiatives across a myriad of verticals. These cross-functional initiatives necessitate well-structured projects plans that clearly outline the resource requirements, the timeline and the budget. Project Managers should have experience establishing, implementing and managing processes and procedures including Change Control as well as Risk and Issues Management. Most importantly, the Senior Project Manager will define the team structure and actively establish and implement the team culture within his/her environment. The Senior Project Manager will report to a Senior Member of the PMO.

Specific Responsibilities Include:

Manage all aspects of large projects for the respective lines of business from concept through delivery.

Lead projects in a transparent and productive way, applying standard project management practice.

Develop the project's key objectives, scope, success criteria and communicate them effectively across the project team.

Develops, maintains, and manages detailed project plans, action item registers, and major milestone timelines for all assigned projects.

Effectively manage issues and risks, work with project teams to resolve issues, and present solutions and/or options to executive management. Ensures effective implementation of solutions.

Lead project meetings with a broad cross functional team to communicate the status of various projects, discuss issues/risks, and understand the impact of any changes to business requirements.

Manage project resources from other groups and/or 3rd parties in a matrix environment.

Ensure projects are delivered on-time/on budget and exceeding stakeholders' expectations.

Communicate formally and informally through existing forums to stakeholders at all levels, including senior management.

Develop and enhance presentations to executive-level and project stakeholders, as needed.

Uses formal processes and tools to manage resources, budgets, risks, and changes. Recommends new process and tools to achieve advanced project management.

Perform other critical tasks as required by the Assistant Vice President of the PMO.

Demonstrate an ongoing commitment to professional growth in project management and other key areas.



Required Education and Experience:

Six (6) years successfully managing large, complex, cross-functional project teams

Demonstrated experience managing projects leveraging a variety of development methodologies, including Scrum and Waterfall

Experience developing and maintaining a project plan and proactively leading cross-functional project teams

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills, with clearly demonstrated methodologies to keep project teams and stakeholders well informed

Strong relationship management skills

Successful track record of meeting deadlines in a high pressure, fast paced environment while managing multiple projects

Bachelor's Degree from an accredited institution of higher learning

Preferred Education and Experience:

Formalized project management training

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification

Certified Scrum Master (CSM) certification

Any experience in the following areas is a plus: Business Process Web-based applications SaaS Salesforce Content Management Systems



POSITION AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY & WILL REMAIN OPEN UNTIL FILLED

SALARY COMMENSURATE WITH EXPERIENCE

All submissions should include a cover letter and résumé. UMUC offers competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits for qualifying positions, such as tuition remission, generous leave and healthcare. For detailed benefits information, please visit: https://careers.umuc.edu/benefits.html.

If you are an external candidate, you will have the option to create an account after you submit your application. Passwords for external accounts must contain 8 characters including 1 uppercase letter, 1 number, and 1 special character. Please remember this password, as it will be required to apply to additional jobs.