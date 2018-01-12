Medication History Technician

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Jan 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Medication History Technician in support of our pharmacy operations at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. This is a Flexi/PRN Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) position.

Responsible for collecting an accurate medication and allergy history for admitted patients in the Emergency Department (ED).

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Pharmacy Technician - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this