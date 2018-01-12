Medication History Technician
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Medication History Technician in support of our pharmacy operations at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. This is a Flexi/PRN Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) position.
Responsible for collecting an accurate medication and allergy history for admitted patients in the Emergency Department (ED).
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Pharmacy Technician - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below