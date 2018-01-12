PATIENT CARE SPECIALIST
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Coding, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Three (3) years Clerical, Computer/Keyboard Skills, Inbound/Outbound Calls, and Customer Service required. Two (2) years Health Insurance Plans, Medical Records Data, Medical Terminology, Registration, Scheduling, and Third Party Payers required. Experience with Electronic Medical Record systems; ability to operate basic office equipment such as copier, fax machine, computer, and telephone
