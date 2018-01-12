Provides non-clinical support within the clinic/practice environment and ensures an exceptional patient experience by performing a variety of complex administrative tasks to support patient care delivery. Schedules appointments or outpatient procedures under general supervision, to include required coordination of referrals, resources, and pre-authorizations as well as communication with the patient and documentation within the appropriate systems. Provides general administrative support for practice operations such as scheduling meetings, preparing correspondence, maintaining notes/minutes/files, responding to telephone and written inquiries from internal and external sources such as patients, providers, insurance companies, etc. Employs a high level of initiative and independent judgment to make decisions about appropriate prioritization and handling/routing of incoming requests and difficult problems.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Coding, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Mathematics, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Time Management, Typing Speed 30+ WPM, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Three (3) years Clerical, Computer/Keyboard Skills, Inbound/Outbound Calls, and Customer Service required. Two (2) years Health Insurance Plans, Medical Records Data, Medical Terminology, Registration, Scheduling, and Third Party Payers required. Experience with Electronic Medical Record systems; ability to operate basic office equipment such as copier, fax machine, computer, and telephone