Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Medication History Technician in support of our pharmacy operations at Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, VA. This is a Full-time (40hrs/wk) Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings and Nights) position.

Responsible for collecting an accurate medication and allergy history for admitted patients in the Emergency Department (ED).

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Pharmacy Technician - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below