RESTORATIVE AIDE

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Posted
Jan 12, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description:
Sentara Nursing Center in Virginia Beach is recruiting for a Restorative Aide to work part time days

Responsible for providing quality nursing care to the residents and work alongside registered nurses as well as occupational and physical therapists, setting up necessary supplies and cleaning equipment. Responsible for providing restorative and rehabilitation care for residents to maintain or regain physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent OR
Trade School Graduate - NURSING ASSISTANT

Experience
Required: Geriatrics - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Nurse Aide

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other
At least 2 years of Geriatric Nursing. Must be at least 18 years of age. Must be able to perform in a sometime stressful environment and display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this