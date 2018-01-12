RESTORATIVE AIDE
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Posted
- Jan 12, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Sentara Nursing Center in Virginia Beach is recruiting for a Restorative Aide to work part time days
Responsible for providing quality nursing care to the residents and work alongside registered nurses as well as occupational and physical therapists, setting up necessary supplies and cleaning equipment. Responsible for providing restorative and rehabilitation care for residents to maintain or regain physical, mental and emotional well-being.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent OR
Trade School Graduate - NURSING ASSISTANT
Experience
Required: Geriatrics - 2 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Nurse Aide
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
At least 2 years of Geriatric Nursing. Must be at least 18 years of age. Must be able to perform in a sometime stressful environment and display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New