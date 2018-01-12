Sentara Nursing Center in Virginia Beach is recruiting for a Restorative Aide to work part time days

Responsible for providing quality nursing care to the residents and work alongside registered nurses as well as occupational and physical therapists, setting up necessary supplies and cleaning equipment. Responsible for providing restorative and rehabilitation care for residents to maintain or regain physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent OR

Trade School Graduate - NURSING ASSISTANT

Experience

Required: Geriatrics - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Nurse Aide

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

At least 2 years of Geriatric Nursing. Must be at least 18 years of age. Must be able to perform in a sometime stressful environment and display a positive attitude and professional conduct when dealing with others.