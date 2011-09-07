Not required

U.S. citizen.

Suitable for Federal employment.

Registered for Selective Service if applicable. (www.sss.gov)

You may be required to complete a financial disclosure (OGE-450).

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses may be paid.

Applicants must meet all qualification requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

: that included 24 semester hours of mathematics and statistics, of which at least 12 semester hours were in mathematics and 6 semester hours were in statistics.-- at least 24 semester hours of mathematics and statistics, including at least 12 hours in mathematics and 6 hours in statistics, as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.Courses acceptable toward meeting the mathematics course requirement of paragraphs A or B above must have included at least four of the following: differential calculus, integral calculus, advanced calculus, theory of equations, vector analysis, advanced algebra, linear algebra, mathematical logic, differential equations, or any other advanced course in mathematics for which one of these was a prerequisite. Courses in mathematical statistics or probability theory with a prerequisite of elementary calculus or more advanced courses will be accepted toward meeting the mathematics requirements, with the provision that the same course cannot be counted toward both the mathematics and the statistics requirement.The experience offered in combination with educational courses to meet the requirements in paragraph B above should include evidence of statistical work such as (a) sampling, (b) collecting, computing, and analyzing statistical data, and (c) applying known statistical techniques to data such as measurement of central tendency, dispersion, skewness, sampling error, simple and multiple correlation, analysis of variance, and tests of significance.Without other indications of statistical experience, work required in the processing of numerical or quantified information by other than statistical methods is not considered appropriate qualifying experience. Examples of such nonqualifying work include statistical clerical work; statistical drafting; calculation of totals, averages, percentages, or other arithmetic summations; preparation of simple tables or charts; or verification of data by simple comparison or proofreading.: For theyou must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-05 in the Federal service. Experience for this position includes: Applying or using standard statistical methods and analyses found in college textbooks; using statistical analysis software to assist with researching, implementing, or evaluating statistical methods; assisting in planning surveys; assisting in developing a portion of a report using statistical analysis.: 1 year of graduate-level education or superior academic achievement (S.A.A.)S.A.A. is based on (1) class standing, (2) grade-point average, or (3) honor society membership.1. Class standing -- Applicants must be in the upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses.2. Grade-point average (G.P.A.)-- Applicants must have a grade-point average of:3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on their official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; or3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum.3. Election to membership in a national scholastic honor society: For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-07 in the Federal service. Experience for this position includes: Applying or using standard statistical methods and analyses found in college textbooks to real survey data; using statistical analysis software to research, implement, or evaluate statistical methods; assisting in planning surveys or in statistical consulting; developing a report on statistical analysis; performing statistical work in a real-world setting, such as: sample design and estimation for finite populations, editing, handling missing data, outlier detection, seasonal adjustment, benchmarking, disclosure avoidance, design and analysis of experiments.: 2 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's degree or master's or equivalent graduate degree: For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-09 in the Federal service. Experience for this position includes: Applying statistical methods to carry out statistical analyses, or assume lead role in the development of technical reports or professional papers on socio/economic or demographic survey data or socio/economic or demographic administrative records or record systems; developing sample design and allocation studies, and establishing survey specifications and methodology; documenting analyses and conclusions in written and oral reports; coordinating a complexity of projects between different organizational units, sponsors, stakeholders, and data users.: 3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree: For the, you must have one year of experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-11 in the Federal service. Experience for this position includes: Developing solutions to difficult statistical problems that did not have readily available precedents; establishing new statistical and analytical methodologies; designing sampling and estimation procedures for surveys; documenting work results and findings from survey specifications, and prepare oral and written technical reports to colleagues or at professional meetings; leading teams to complete projects that involve more than one organizational unit.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

The following links provide information on various hiring authorities that may enable you to apply through merit assignment procedures, or be eligible for a non-competitive appointment.



The Department of Commerce provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify the Human Resources Office. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis. TTY users can contact the Human Resources Office via the Federal Relay Service, 1-800-877-8339.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation will be reviewed to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for the position. If you meet the minimum qualifications stated in the job opportunity announcement, we will compare your resume, optional cover letter and supporting documentation to your responses on the scored occupational questionnaire (True/False, Yes/No, Multiple Choice questions) and place you in one of three pre-defined categories. These categories are "gold," "silver," and "bronze." Your resume and/or optional cover letter must support your responses to the scored occupational questionnaire, or your score may be lowered. Candidates placed in the "gold" category will be identified for referral to the hiring manager and may be invited for an interview.



How you will be evaluated for preference eligibility: Within each category, those entitled to veterans' preference will be listed at the top of the pre-defined category for which they are placed.



The scored occupational questionnaire will evaluate you on the following competencies; please do not provide a separate written response:



Demonstration of organizational knowledge on survey and census activities

Ability to design, plan, and implement production, research and evaluation projects for survey and/or census activities

Knowledge of various methodologies such as disclosure avoidance, data editing, and missing data

Ability to direct the work of staff in statistical project