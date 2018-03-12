Occasional travel - To attend mandatory training classes

Relocation expenses reimbursed

No

U.S. Citizenship

Security Clearance

Mobility Agreement

Expedited Hiring Authority (EHA)

CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

1. Mobility - you may be required to relocate during or after completion of your training.

2. Successful completion of all training and regulatory requirements as identified in the applicable training plan.

3. Must be able to obtain and maintain a security clearance.

4. May be required to travel by military and/or civilian aircraft in the performance of official duties.

VETERAN'S PREFERENCE:

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility, submit a copy of your DD-214 (member 4 or other copy showing type of discharge). If you are eligible for 10-point veterans' preference, attach an SF-15 (utilize SF 15 with revision date of Aug 2008), "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form. (Approved VA Letter from the VA that shows percentage of disability, I.E. 10, 20. 30 etc.)

For more specifics on all veterans employment issues such as Veterans preference or special appointing authorities see the Veteran's Guide: http://www.opm.gov/staffingPortal/Vetguide.asp

Air Force Qualification Standards

To qualify for a GS-07: Completion of 1 full year of graduate level education, or bachelor's degree with Superior academic Achievement as provided in the "General Policies and Instructions" for Qualifications Standards Operating Manual, or 5 academic years of pre-professional study, or 1 year specialized experience equivalent to at least GS-5.

To qualify for a GS-09: Master's or equivalent graduate degree, or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, or LL.B or J.D., if related.

SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE: One year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the GS-05 ; GS-07 grade level. Specialized experience is defined as knowledge of cost estimating methods and techniques. Ability to collect,organize, and analyze financial data. Ability to perform research to identify cost schedules and performance data. Ability to work accurately with figures. Ability to communicate orally,and in writing.

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience, click on the following link:

http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/standards/indexes/num-ndx.asp

FEDERAL TIME-IN-GRADE (TIG)Requirement for General Schedule (GS) Positions: Applicants must have served at least 52 weeks at the GS-07 or higher grade (or equivalent in an alternate pay system) within the Federal Civil Service to be considered for referral. The purpose of TIG restrictions is to prevent excessively rapid promotions in competitive service GS positions and to protect competitive principles.

Once the application and selection process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the applicable OPM qualification requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made. Applicants who fail to provide the necessary documentation to support their educational grade point average/masters degree requirements, qualifying experience or veterans' preference claim will be determined incomplete, ineligible or not identified as claiming veterans' preference. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your consideration in the referral and selection process.

RECRUITMENT KNOWLEDGES, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES (KSA)

1. Knowledge of well established laws, regulations, policies, precedents, methods and techniques applicable to common budgeting, cost analysis, and financial analysis work.

2. Knowledge of commonly used budget formulation and execution practices, procedures, and guidelines.

3. Knowledge of management theories, principles, concepts and practices; and life cycle management policies, procedures, and practices.

4. Knowledge of the methods and techniques of research inquiry and cost.

5. Knowledge of methods and practices used in research and analysis of data and the practical application of IT in doing such work.

6. Ability to communicate orally and in writing.

IF YOU ARE QUALIFYING BASED ON EDUCATION, PLEASE SUMBIT COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS TO INCLUDE TRANSFERRED HOURS - OFFICIAL COPIES ARE NOT REQUIRED AT TIME OF APPLICATION. IF SELECTED, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE OFFICIAL COPIES OF ALL TRANSCRIPTS. ***NOTE*** Degree Audits are not accepted.

IF YOU QUALIFY BASED ON UNDERGRADUATE EDUCATION AND YOU HAVE NOT GRADUATED PRIOR TO APPLYING TO THIS POSITION, YOU MAY BE OFFERED A POSITION CONTINGENT UPON YOUR FINAL GRADE POINT AVERAGE OR CLASS RANKING.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, who are 18 but not yet 26 years old, must be registered with the Selective Service System (or have an exemption) to be eligible for federal employment. For additional information, click here.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible click here . To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 90 or above on the rating criteria for this position.

Employed Annuitants (Reemployed Annuitants): Applicants in receipt of an annuity based on civilian employment in the Federal Service are subject to the DoD Policy on The Employment of Annuitants. Click here for more information.

You can apply for a non-competitive appointment if you meet the basic eligibility requirements and you are eligible for special appointment such as those authorized for the severely disabled; certain Vietnam era and disabled veterans; returned volunteers from the Peace Corps or Vista, etc. Please indicate the type of special appointment you are seeking, if any, on your application and follow all other instructions for applying shown in this announcement.

You must upload/submit all required documents in order to be considered, i.e., Resume, All transcripts (we will accept unofficial), (DD 214, Veterans Award Letter and SF 15 if applicable).

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

CATEGORY RATING

You will be rated under Category Rating procedures based on the responses you provide to the applicable assessment required for the position and rated as shown below. Additional points are not added for Veteran's Preference, however, preference is still applied.

A. BEST QUALIFIED: Bachelor's/Master's Degree with overall GPA of 3.5 or higher, in any field which included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in financial- related coursework in mathematics, accounting, operations research, business management, financial analysis, quantitative analysis, economics, public administration, or computer science, and have documented Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) at the undergraduate level; OR one year of graduate level education in the related fields referenced above.

B. HIGHLY QUALIFIED: Bachelor's/Master's Degree with overall GPA between 3.25 and 3.499, in any field which included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in financial- related coursework in mathematics, accounting, operations research, business management, financial analysis, quantitative analysis, economics, public administration, or computer science, and have documented Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) at the undergraduate level; OR one year of graduate level education in the related fields referenced above.

C. QUALIFIED: Bachelor's/Master's Degree, with overall GPA between 2.95 and 3.249, in any field which included or was supplemented by 24 semester hours in financial- related coursework in mathematics, accounting, operations research, business management, financial analysis, quantitative analysis, economics, public administration, or computer science, and have documented Superior Academic Achievement (SAA) at the undergraduate level; OR one year of graduate level education in the related fields referenced above.

