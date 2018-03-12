Occasional travel - Occasional travel-As required by the position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes relocation expenses may be authorized.

U.S. Citizenship is required.

Security and Medical clearance are required.

Security and Background Requirements: If not previously completed, a background security investigation will be required for all appointees. Appointment will be subject to the applicant's successful completion of a background security investigation and favorable adjudication. Failure to successfully meet these requirements may be grounds for appropriate personnel action. In addition, if hired, a background security reinvestigation or supplemental investigation may be required at a later time. Applicants are also advised that all information concerning qualifications is subject to investigation. False representation may be grounds for non-consideration, non-selection and/or appropriate disciplinary action.

If you are selected for this position, the documentation that you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 will be verified through the DHS "E-Verify" System. Federal law requires DHS to use the E-Verify System to verify employment eligibility of all new hires, and as a condition of continued employment obligates the new hire to take affirmative steps to resolve any discrepancies identified by the system. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is an E-Verify Participant. Direct Deposit: All Federal employees are required to have Federal salary payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of their choosing. All qualification requirements must be met by the closing date of the announcement.

One-year probationary period may be required.

Travel, transportation, and moving expenses will be paid: May be authorized

Bargaining Unit Position: No

Drug Screening Required: No

Recruitment Incentive may be authorized.

Annual Leave for non-federal service authorized: May Be Authorized

Research positions require an evaluation of the scientific contributions, recognition and professional standing of the researcher as they relate to the position being filled. Include all pertinent information regarding their research accomplishments, e.g. list of publications and presentations.

Promotion potential: No

Applicants must possess a Doctor of Medicine or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine or equivalent from a school in the United States or Canada. This degree must have been accredited by the Council on Medical Education of the American Medical Association; Association of American Medical Colleges; Liaison Committee on Medical Education; Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation of the American Osteopathic Association, or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education at the time the degree was obtained. A Doctor of Medicine or equivalent degree from a foreign medical school must provide education and medical knowledge equivalent to accredited schools in the United States. Evidence of equivalency to accredited schools in the United States is demonstrated by permanent certification by the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG), a fifth pathway certificate for Americans who completed premedical education in the United States and graduate education in a foreign country, or successful completion of the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination. Applicants must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a Physician from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.In addition to meeting the Basic Qualifications applicants must also meet the following for Physician (Public Health), GP-602-13/14/15. NOTE: A residency program involves training in a specialized field of medicine in an institution accredited for training in the specialty by a recognized body of the American Medical Association (AMA) or AOA.: Three years of residency training in the specialty of the position to be filled or possess at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service implementing and evaluating medical activities related to public health programs.: Four years of residency training in the specialty of the position to be filled or possess at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-13 grade level in the Federal service designing, implementing and evaluating medical activities related to public health programs.Five years of residency training in the specialty of the position to be filled or possess at least one year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-14 grade level in the Federal service performing scientific, technical and programmatic medical activities to originate new techniques, establish criteria, or develop new information related to public health programs.

FOR FOREIGN EDUCATION, PLEASE REFER TO THE BASIC EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS ABOVE.

If you are a veteran with preference eligibility and you are claiming 5-points veterans' preference, you must submit a copy of your DD-214 or other proof of eligibility. If you are claiming 10-point veterans' preference, you must also submit an SF-15, "Application for 10-Point Veterans' Preference" plus the proof required by that form.



For more information on veterans' preference see http://www.fedshirevets.gov/job/vetpref/index.aspx.



Males born after December 31, 1959 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see http://www.sss.gov). For information on "People with Disabilities" please visit http://opm.gov/disability/PeopleWithDisabilities.asp



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as an ICTAP eligible see http://opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp#ictap. To be well-qualified and exercise selection priority for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must be rated at 85.0 or above on the rating criteria for this position.



If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.