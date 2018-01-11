DC Museum is seeking to add a highly qualified team member to their Employee/Labor Relations department.

Duties:

Exercises oversight responsibility for the Museum's employee relations program

Provides comprehensive advice and guidance to supervisors, employees, and program managers on the full range of employee relations programs

Provides advice and guidance that is consistent with law, regulation and policy in such human resources areas

Exercises oversight responsibility for the labor-management relations function at the Museum

Provides comprehensive, authoritative and expert labor relations advice and assistance to Museum managers

Serves as the Museum's technical authority on the operation of the Museum's labor relations

Provides interpretation, application and expert advice to Museum management on the collective bargaining

Must haves: