Federal Employee/Labor Relations Specialist

Employer
NRI
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Jan 11, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative
Industry
Government and Public Services, Federal
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
DC Museum is seeking to add a highly qualified team member to their Employee/Labor Relations department.

Duties:

  • Exercises oversight responsibility for the Museum's employee relations program
  • Provides comprehensive advice and guidance to supervisors, employees, and program managers on the full range of employee relations programs
  • Provides advice and guidance that is consistent with law, regulation and policy in such human resources areas
  • Exercises oversight responsibility for the labor-management relations function at the Museum
  • Provides comprehensive, authoritative and expert labor relations advice and assistance to Museum managers
  • Serves as the Museum's technical authority on the operation of the Museum's labor relations
  • Provides interpretation, application and expert advice to Museum management on the collective bargaining

Must haves:

  • Master's degree in Employee/Labor Relations
  • Federal Employee/Labor relations experience
  • Computer savvy
  • Dependable
  • Ability to work on a team and independently

