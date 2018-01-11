Federal Employee/Labor Relations Specialist
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Jan 11, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
DC Museum is seeking to add a highly qualified team member to their Employee/Labor Relations department.
Duties:
- Exercises oversight responsibility for the Museum's employee relations program
- Provides comprehensive advice and guidance to supervisors, employees, and program managers on the full range of employee relations programs
- Provides advice and guidance that is consistent with law, regulation and policy in such human resources areas
- Exercises oversight responsibility for the labor-management relations function at the Museum
- Provides comprehensive, authoritative and expert labor relations advice and assistance to Museum managers
- Serves as the Museum's technical authority on the operation of the Museum's labor relations
- Provides interpretation, application and expert advice to Museum management on the collective bargaining
Must haves:
- Master's degree in Employee/Labor Relations
- Federal Employee/Labor relations experience
- Computer savvy
- Dependable
- Ability to work on a team and independently
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-
New