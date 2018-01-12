CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES HUMAN SERVICES CLINICIAN II
- Arlington, Virginia
- Jan 12, 2018
- Mar 15, 2018
- Management
- Government and Public Services, State & Local
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Job Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia
Please note: This is a re-announcement. If you already applied for this position you need not apply again.The Child and Family Services Division of the Department of Human Services (DHS) is hiring two Human Services Clinicians to provide Child Protective Services (CPS). The work involves investigations, assessments, and the provision of short term intervention to ensure child safety and well-being as well as to stabilize and support families. This employee will be part of a multi-disciplinary treatment team planning, organizing, and coordinating service delivery. The CPS Human Services Clinician serves a culturally and ethnically diverse population.
To learn more about our services, please click here:
Duties include:
- Performs comprehensive assessments of children and their families, including home visits, to determine risk and safety;
- Provides emergency crisis intervention to maintain safety and to provide services in the best interest of the youth;
- Designs and implements treatment plans with children and families to reduce risk and enhance safety;
- Participates in court reviews and testifies in court;
- Searches for and initiates contact with family members and/or additional supportive adults;
- Educates the community about Child Protective Services and leads mandated reporter trainings;
- Coordinates and facilitates family engagement activities including Family Partnership meetings; and
- Documents assessments, treatment plans, critical incident reports, detailed case contacts, progress notes, and service plans for court review.
Selection Criteria: MINIMUMS: A Master's degree in Social Work, Counseling, Psychology, or other directly related clinical discipline which required a clinical practicum in a child welfare setting (foster care, adoption, child protective services, family preservation, permanency planning, or domestic violence) prior to graduation plus two years of post-Master's degree experience providing professional clinical social work services, one year of which should include experience in a child welfare setting.
SUBSTITUTION: A directly related higher level clinical degree may substitute for the Master's degree education requirement and one year of child welfare work experience. In the case of the substitution, the remainder of the qualifying work experience must have been gained after the higher level degree was awarded and must be in child welfare.
DESIRABLES: Preference may be given to candidates with experience in one or more of the following:
- Performing child protective investigations
- Foster care and/or family preservation;
- Working within the court system;
- Family group facilitation; and/or
- Virginia licensed or license-eligible as a clinical social worker.
Special Requirements: Applicant must possess, or obtain by time of appointment, a valid motor vehicle operator's license from the applicant's place of residence. The applicant must authorize Arlington County to obtain, or the applicant must provide a copy of the applicant's official state/district driving record. An offer of employment may be contingent upon a favorable review of the applicant's driving record.
A pre-hire background check will be made on all candidates who are selected for employment. It may include checks of the following: criminal record, driving record, education, professional licensure, and credit history. You may be required to sign a release authorizing the County to obtain your background information.
Additional Information: Work Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. After hours and weekend on-call coverage for approximately one-two days per month.
The employee is required to travel daily within Arlington to private homes to investigate child abuse/neglect allegations, to court to testify on specific cases, and to public/community centers to present training sessions. Regular travel is also required within and outside the Washington metropolitan area to foster homes and residential treatment sessions.
Your responses to the supplemental questionnaire are considered part of the application process and are required for this position. Please do not give "see resume" as a response to the questions. Incomplete applications will not be considered.