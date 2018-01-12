Job Title: CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES HUMAN SERVICES CLINICIAN II Closing Date/Time: Thu. 03/15/18 11:59 PM Eastern Time Salary: $55,660.80 - $85,051.20 AnnuallyJob Type: Full-Time Location: 2100 Washington Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

Please note: This is a re-announcement. If you already applied for this position you need not apply again.

Performs comprehensive assessments of children and their families, including home visits, to determine risk and safety;

Provides emergency crisis intervention to maintain safety and to provide services in the best interest of the youth;

Designs and implements treatment plans with children and families to reduce risk and enhance safety;

Participates in court reviews and testifies in court;

Searches for and initiates contact with family members and/or additional supportive adults;

Educates the community about Child Protective Services and leads mandated reporter trainings;

Coordinates and facilitates family engagement activities including Family Partnership meetings; and

Documents assessments, treatment plans, critical incident reports, detailed case contacts, progress notes, and service plans for court review.

Performing child protective investigations

Foster care and/or family preservation;

Working within the court system;

Family group facilitation; and/or

Virginia licensed or license-eligible as a clinical social worker.

Incomplete applications will not be considered.