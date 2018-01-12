Responsibilities

The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics invites application for a part-time graduate student to work with our NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s swimming program.

Responsibilities include assisting the head coach with recruiting, practices, scouting,game day activities, equipment inventory and care, organizational planning and player development, and management.

Additionally you must follow Athletic Department Policy and Procedures, provide positive leadership for student-athletes by example, know and comply with all NCAA rules and regulations, annually pass the NCAA Coachâ€™s Certification Exam, and perform additional duties as assigned.

Please note: If you are not already CPR / First Aid certified this must be completed within 60 days of being offered the position.

Minimum Qualifications

Successful admittance into a MU graduate degree program

You must be registered for at least 6 graduate credits during any semester in which you are awarded a GA position.

For current students, graduate GPA must be at least 3.0. For entering graduate students, undergraduate GPA must be at least 3.0.

Prior playing and/or coaching of collegiate swimming.

Valid driver’s license.

Understanding or familiarity with Hytek meet management system.

Safety Training for Swim Coaches

Please note: If you are not already CPR / First Aid certified this must be completed within 60 days of being offered the position.

Preferred Qualifications

Academic record and community/professional service will be considered in decision-making

Accepted students enrolled full-time are given preference over part-time students

Good interpersonal, oral and written communication skills

Ability to work in office software package programs and be experienced with managing social media accounts.

Special Notes to Applicants

This is a full GA position, for the Spring and Fall semesters.

Please note: If you are not already CPR / First Aid certified this must be completed within 60 days of being offered the position.

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 4,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.