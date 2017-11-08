NOC Shift Manager
- Employer
- Intelsat
- Location
- 20008
- Posted
- Nov 08, 2017
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Management
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Join an innovative team that is responsible for transforming the customer experience by creating and bringing to market new products and services based upon globalized connectivity without boundaries. We reach beyond the traditional satellite industry and the broader communications landscape. As part of the Intelsat vision, we will define new products with the performance, features, and flexibility required to open new profitable markets, drive new revenue streams and ensure the most reliable and secure communications globally. To accomplish our goal, we are looking for bold thinkers who will continue our legacy of innovation for decades to come.
Primary Purpose Of The Position
As a leader, you are responsible for the operational success of Intelsat's product offering through subordinate Shift Supervisor's in a 24/7 customer service environment. This role oversees escalation between several levels ranging from initial customer intake to most the complex problem resolution. This position leads in a fast-paced environment, with constantly changing technology and product offerings. The focus is on delivering a superior customer experience, characterized by minimum downtime and establishing authentic customer partnerships.
Critical Responsibilities
- Promote Intelsat culture of employee empowerment, continuous learning, customer advocacy and operational efficiencies
- Create, manage and facilitate professional development of direct reports and their individual contributors. Develop and coordinate training to align employee with operational needs.
- Link department goals with company vision and objectives.
- Manage all technical and operations aspects of the Network Operations Center.
- Lead by example, promote teamwork, challenge status quo, create and manage a highly motivated first level supervisor team, promoting a high level of teamwork, providing a quality work environment and mentoring and coaching staff.
- Manage and develop processes to document customer issues and develop trends and impact analyses.
- Drive continuous customer experience improvement through process review and development.
- Provide expertise and insight to ensure the Network Operations Center's applications and tools are capable of supporting new technologies.
- Foster cross-functional teamwork collaboration with Customer Support Engineers, Capacity Managers, network engineering, network operations and product development staff.
Important Responsibilities
- Meet and exceed service level performance metrics (i.e. availability reliability and service uptime).
- Must be available to work rotating shifts.
- Support network engineering and technical, sales teams in the introduction of new features and upgrade of existing video/data services with reduced operational costs while minimizing impact to customers.
Required Skills And Knowledge
- Bachelor's Degree or equivalent with at least five years of relevant experience in a Network Operations Center (NOC) environment delivering Business-to-Customer (B2C) telecommunication services. An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered in lieu of the stated minimum education and experience requirements.
- Must have excellent management and leadership skills, including prior people management experience in an operational environment.
- Must have experience with the use of trouble reporting and logging systems.
- Must have good communication and presentation skills, including prior experience in presenting technical data and metrics to non-technical audiences.
- Proficiency in troubleshooting and analyzing IP networking, video/data communications and RF systems operations.
- Comprehensive knowledge of satellite mobile networks highly desirable.
- Excellent customer service skills required.
- This position requires ITAR access; all candidates must be US Citizens or Permanent Residents.
- Company description: Intelsat is the largest provider of fixed satellite services worldwide. We enable providers of media, telecom and government services to deliver information and entertainment to people at home, in the office or on the move. On a day-to-day basis, Intelsat supplies video, data and voice connectivity in approximately 200 countries and territories for approximately 1,800 customers, many of which Intelsat has had relationships with for over 30 years. Some of the world's leading media and communications companies, multinational corporations, Internet service providers and government/military organizations hallmark Intelsat's customer base. Customers access capacity through extensive service offerings, which include transponder services, hybrid managed services combining satellite capacity and terrestrial facilities, and channel services.