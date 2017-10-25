Industrial Electrician
- The Washington Post
- Maryland
- Oct 25, 2017
- Mar 20, 2018
- JR-90269413
- Construction and Skilled Trades, Electrician
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Industrial Electrician
Comprint Printing, a division of Post-Newsweek Media, has an immediate opening for an experienced Electrical Technician. Ideal candidate will have strong troubleshooting skills to support printing equipment - press, insert machine and support production and building equipment. The position will also require some mechanical duties as well. Applicant must possess the following abilities:
The ability to read, interpret and implement technical drawings is a must.
Troubleshoot electrical circuits from prints and ladder diagrams
Knowledge of variable speed drives and PLC's
Knowledge of and understanding of OHM's law
Knowledge of Windows platforms for computers with Microsoft application for the office
Use lock out /Tag out procedures
Communicate in the English language
13501 Konterra Drive, Laurel M.D. 20707
New