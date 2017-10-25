Industrial Electrician

Comprint Printing, a division of Post-Newsweek Media, has an immediate opening for an experienced Electrical Technician. Ideal candidate will have strong troubleshooting skills to support printing equipment - press, insert machine and support production and building equipment. The position will also require some mechanical duties as well. Applicant must possess the following abilities:

The ability to read, interpret and implement technical drawings is a must.

Troubleshoot electrical circuits from prints and ladder diagrams

Knowledge of variable speed drives and PLC's

Knowledge of and understanding of OHM's law

Knowledge of Windows platforms for computers with Microsoft application for the office

Use lock out /Tag out procedures

Communicate in the English language

13501 Konterra Drive, Laurel M.D. 20707

