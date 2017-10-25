Industrial Electrician

Employer
The Washington Post
Location
Maryland
Posted
Oct 25, 2017
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Ref
JR-90269413
Function
Construction and Skilled Trades, Electrician
Industry
Media / Journalism / Advertising, Specialty Trades
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Industrial Electrician  

Comprint Printing, a division of Post-Newsweek Media, has an immediate opening for an experienced Electrical Technician. Ideal candidate will have strong troubleshooting skills to support printing equipment - press, insert machine and support production and building equipment. The position will also require some mechanical duties as well. Applicant must possess the following abilities:

The ability to read, interpret and implement technical drawings is a must.
Troubleshoot electrical circuits from prints and ladder diagrams
Knowledge of variable speed drives and PLC's
Knowledge of and understanding of OHM's law
Knowledge of Windows platforms for computers with Microsoft application for the office
Use lock out /Tag out procedures
Communicate in the English language

13501 Konterra Drive, Laurel M.D. 20707
INDVAR

