This is a non-supervisory professional position responsible for supporting the execution of the USP Healthcare Quality & Safety (HQS) work plan and reporting to the HQS Strategic Marketing Head. The incumbent in this role will be responsible for activities that facilitate the development, promotion and marketing of products for the USP Education and Implementation Platform. The Product Manager is responsible for primarily supporting educational products such as distance learning, live training and workshop venues, and other professional educational solutions associated with the translation of USP priority HQS Standards. In addition, the Product Manager will work closely with other key individuals on USPs staff to engage partners in professional associations and other educational firms.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Successfully deploys and manages HQS education and implementation products to meet customer and public health needs.

Leads USP educational product development process by developing comprehensive project plans with internal partners or vendors; overseeing development team(s); and partnering with interdisciplinary program unit team to ensure efficient execution. Products associated with the Education and Implementation Platform may include live- and distance- learning venues, and other innovative professional educational products.

Effectively engages and leverages scientific and clinical milieu for effective education product creation and deployment

Effectively manages HQS Education and Implementation portfolio, prioritizing and managing product lifecycle(s) based on market dynamics and customer needs

Identifies opportunities for prospective educational products associated with new USP standards.

Successfully collects, analyzes and translates data by developing systematic methods to obtain, qualify and quantify customer, stakeholder and market feedback into meaningful educational solutions.

Responsible for product forecast, pricing and education product financial activities.

Defines, manages and supports the use of the evolving HQS customer database.

In collaboration with Marketing Director, launches, promotes and markets USP educational solutions to increase public health impact, evolve USP / HQS brand awareness and expand market adoption of priority USP/HQS Standards.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

Timely contribution to initiatives and team efforts by meeting project, platform and team goals.

Basic Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in a Clinical science (Nursing, Pharmacy, Allied Health) or other relevant field (Marketing, Education)

Prior experience in product development in scientific, health education or healthcare industry; demonstrated success in launching customer-focused medical education products and services

Product Manager: Minimum of five (5) years of experience in product management

Minimum of five (5) years of experience in product management Senior Product Manager: Minimum of seven (7) years of experience in product management

Preferred Qualifications

Advanced Degree preferred (Pharm.D., R.N., M.P.H. A.P.R.N., M.Ed., Masters in Education)

Solid marketing skills; identifying and understanding customer requirements; competitive analysis; creating market readiness and new product launch

Experience engaging with interdisciplinary teams for program strategy development, resource allocation, and customer engagement

Experience working with external healthcare stakeholders, demonstrated scientific and healthcare acumen

Experience leading multiple, complex, cross-functional projects

Ability to influence without direct authority, including vendor management

Demonstrated strong project management skills

Results driven with demonstrated successful outcomes

Ability and desire to work well with diverse employees and customers in a cooperative and friendly manner

Ability to handle multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment

Excellent written and verbal communications skills, able to prepare and deliver presentations.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft software (word processing, email, spreadsheet, database, and Internet)

Able to work flexible hours when needed

USP offers an impressive benefits package, including:

Generous paid time off – 13 paid holidays, 10 sick days and 15 vacation days per year to start

An annual 401(k) contribution, beginning after 1 year of service, of 10% of pay (base and bonus) every pay period that vests immediately

Comprehensive individual and family healthcare plans with affordable premiums and low annual deductibles ($250/individual or $500/family)

The U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP) is a scientific nonprofit organization that sets standards for the identity, strength, quality, and purity of medicines, food ingredients, and dietary supplements manufactured, distributed and consumed worldwide. USP’s drug standards are enforceable in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration, and these standards are used in more than 140 countries.

Being a part of USP means belonging to a diverse culture made up of more than 1,000 talented professionals working together at five international locations. We share our expertise in science, IT, human resources, quality assurance, communications, administrative management, and more...all to support an overall mission dedicated to making a difference by providing standards and programs that help improve the quality of medicines, dietary supplements, and foods worldwide.

USP is proud to be an equal employment opportunity employer (EEOE) and affirmative action employer. Employment selection and related decisions are made without regard to sex, race, age, disability, religion, national origin, color, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class. We are committed to working with and providing reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities.

USP does not accept unsolicited resumes from 3rd party recruitment agencies and is not responsible for fees from recruiters or other agencies except under specific written agreement with USP.

Job Location Rockville, Maryland, United States Position Type Full-Time/Regular