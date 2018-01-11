STAFF DEVELOPMENT EDUCATOR, RN
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 11, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse, School and Teaching
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the area's first Magnet hospital, is accepting applications for a Staff Development Coordinator.This is a full-time, Day shift position.Must have BSN and a minimum of 3 years clinical experience as a Registered Nurse.ICU experience is strongly preferred.Sentara offers excellent benefits, compensation and opportunities for career growth. Apply on-line today!
Assumes operational responsibility for the development of patient and staff education within designated center(s) population(s). Promotes the application of nursing clinical expertise in a specified patient population. Accountable for defined aspects of staff development, continuing education and professional development of all nursing staff to improve quality and patient safety. Supports system and hospital projects and initiatives. Functions as an educator, facilitator, change agent, consultant, researcher, and leader.
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Clinical - 3 years
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Basic Life Support, Registered Nurse
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Teaching experience preferred. Specialty professional nursing certification preferred. ACLS required as defined by specific specialty.