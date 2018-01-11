LPN
Expiring today
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA
- Posted
- Jan 11, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 12, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Register now for our upcoming Virtual Job Fair at app.brazenconnect.com/a/sentara/e/45gPy
Monitors residents' conditions; develops and implements nursing care plans; performs routine nursing procedures and treatments; assists physicians and/or RN with diagnostic and therapeutic procedures; administers medications; documents nursing care in patient medical records; maintains narcotic and medication records; communicates nursing observations and concerns to other members of the health care team.
Education Level
Trade School Graduate - NURSING
Experience
Required: Medical Terminology - Previous experience
Preferred: Nursing - 3 years
License
Required: Licensed Practical Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Proficiency in the use of standard patient care equipment. American Heart Association (AHA) BLS certification within 90 days of hire