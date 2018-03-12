The Federal Judicial Center - Education Division Internships

Washington D.C.
Mar 12, 2018
Mar 20, 2018
Entry Level and Intern
Government and Public Services, Federal
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Full Time
TRAVEL REQUIRED:

Not required


RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No


KEY REQUIREMENTS:
  • You must be a United States Citizen.
  • Selectee must favorably complete a background investigation.
  • Relatives of Center staff members may not be employed at the Center in any capacity.
  • All requirements must be met for full consideration.
  • The Center does not provide housing or transportation.

Ability to engage with and complete the activities listed in position description.

Benefits are not applicable for this position.

The Federal Judicial Center recruits interns for the Fall, Spring and Summer semesters.
Fall Semester dates: September - December. Fall Semester application deadline: mid June
Spring Semester dates: January - April. Spring Semester application deadline: mid October
Summer Semester dates: May - August. Summer Semester application Deadline: mid March

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

For applicants to be considered all of the following materials must be included in their application packets: cover letter, resume, transcript, brief writing sample (maximum five pages), and at least one letter of recommendation.

Security clearance Not Applicable


