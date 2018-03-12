25% or less - Travel Nights per Month 01 to 05

You must meet the following requirements by the closing date of this announcement:You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-7 grade level in the Federal service.This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes knowledge of computer requirements and techniques in carrying out project assignments consisting of several related tasks, such as in the case of development of minor modifications to parts of a system on the basis of detailed specifications provided. Experience must have been in an IT field or work where the primary concern was the subject matter of the IT application. The assignments must have shown completion of the following, or the equivalent: Analysis of the interrelationships of pertinent components of the system; planning the sequence of actions necessary to accomplish the assignment; personal responsibility for at least a segment of the overall project. ORYou may substitute education for specialized experience as follows: Master's or equivalent graduate degree in computer science, information science, information systems management, mathematics, statistics, operations research, engineering or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above that required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks. ORTwo full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a master's or equivalent graduate degree in computer science, information science, information systems management, mathematics, statistics, operations research, engineering or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above that required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks. One year of graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS- 09 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Experience that demonstrated an accomplishment of computer project assignments that required a range of knowledge of computer requirements and techniques. For example, assignments would show experience in developing modifications to parts of a system that required significant revisions in the logic or techniques used in the original development.Must have been in an IT field or work where the primary concern was the subject matter of the IT application. The assignments must have shown completion of the following, or the equivalent: Knowledge of the customary approaches, techniques, and requirements appropriate to an assigned computer applications area or computer specialty area in an organization; planning the sequence of actions necessary to accomplish the assignment where this entailed coordination with others outside the organizational unit and development of project controls; adaptation of guidelines or precedents to the needs of the assignment. ORA Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or Three full years of progressively higher-level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree In computer science, information science, information systems management, mathematics, statistics, operations research, engineering or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of computer of applications, systems or networks. OROne year of graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.ORAt least 1 year of combined graduate education and experience as defined in paragraphs above.: You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes:Experience that demonstrates accomplishment of computer project assignments that required a wide range of knowledge of computer requirements and techniques pertinent to the position to be filled.This knowledge is generally demonstrated through assignments that required the ability to analyze a number of alternative approaches in the process of advising management concerning major aspects of IT system design. This would include defining what system interrelationships must be considered, or what operating mode, system software, and/or equipment configuration is most appropriate for a given project.In addition to the above you must meet the requirements below: To be qualifying your experience must be sufficient to demonstrate your ability to work difficult and complex programs which will include establishing, implementing, and interpreting the security requirements. Examples of qualifying experience include: Coordinating the review and evaluation of the agency infrastructure protection program, including policies, guidelines, tools, methods, and technologies; Identifying current and potential problem areas; Updating or establish new requirements; and making recommendations for a fully compliant infrastructure protection program to be implemented throughout the agency.- The experience may have been gained in the public sector, private sector or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-timework; part-timework is considered on a prorated basis.- To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: This position will be filled through the Direct Hire Authority. Under this authority, competitive rating, ranking, and veterans' preference procedures do not apply. Applicants who meet the basic qualification requirements may be forwarded to the Selecting Official for consideration. Your application will be considered based on education, training, and quality of your experience. For more information on Direct-Hire Authority visit: OPM Direct Hire Fact Sheet.



Referral: Applicants who meet the basic qualification requirements may be referred

to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the Selecting Official in accordance with hiring polices). We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.





This is a Direct Hire roster announcement that will be used to fill positions thorughout the next 12 months. We are projecting approximately 50 vacancies may be filled during the life of this roster. Contigent upon funding and space requirements, one or more vacancies may be filled in the individual PODs listed below as they become avaialable in that location during the life of this roster.



This is a Direct Hire Open Continuos Announcement for Information Technology Cybersecurity positions that require different knowledge depending on the particular position (e.g. internet protocol, FISMA, US Certification, security testing tools, data loss prevention, JAVA, SQL, scanning tools, integrated development environments etc.).



This vacancy announcement will be used as a register to fill IT Cybersecurity vacancies with monthly cut-offs. Applicants will be referred for these different positions based on your responses to the automated questions and your experience and/or education as described in your resume and application.

