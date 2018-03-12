25% or less - Travel Nights per Month 01 to 05

IRS Recent Graduates Program affords developmental experiences in the Federal Government intended to promote possible careers in the civil service to individuals who have recently graduated from qualifying educational institutions or programs. Successful applicants are placed in a dynamic, developmental program with the potential to lead to a civil service career in the Federal Government. Following the completion of program requirements, selectees may be considered for non-competitive conversion to a career-conditional or term appointment. All conversion requirements will be identified in the Participant Agreement. Program requirements include but are not limited to:



•Successful completion of at least 1-year of continuous service

•Completion of at least 40 hours of interactive training

•Demonstration of successful job performance &



Meet the qualification standards for the position to which the Recent Graduate may be converted.



If selected, you will be placed in a developmental position as an IT Specialist GS-2210 (5 - 12), Cyber Security Specialist, in the Information Technology division.



Conversion is not mandatory or guaranteed.

You must meet the following requirements by the cut-off date and/or the closing date of this announcement:You must have, within the previous 2 years*, completed all educational requirements for a qualifying associates, bachelors, masters, professional, doctorate, vocational or technical degree or certificate from a qualifying institution; or intended graduation is no more than 9 months from date of application.For more information on education requirements go to Treasury’s Pathways Program. You may qualify by a combination of experience and education. Options for qualifying based on a combination will be identified in the online questions.Three years of IT-related experience one year of which was equivalent to at least a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-4 grade level in the Federal service. This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. IT related experience for this position includes: Basic knowledge of IT processing functions to understand the stages to automate a work process. Experience must have also included work with clients and customers to assess and/or address their needs, and provide information or assistance relative to the products or services; communicate effectively both orally and in writing; and, identify and resolve problems, determine relevant information, demonstrate using sound judgment, and making recommendations. Experience may have been gained in work such as computer operator or assistant, computer sales representative, program analyst or other positions that required the use or adaptation of one or more of the fields identified and required computer programs and systems. OR Bachelor's or equivalent degree at an accredited college or university In computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management OR A degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks. OR A combination of experience and education at an accredited college or university equivalent to 4 years as described in paragraphs above. You may combine the college credits you completed with any qualifying experience you have to total the equivalent of a four-year college education.: You must have one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility equivalent to the GS-5 grade level in the Federal service: This experience must include Information Technology (IT) related experience that demonstrates each of the following four competencies: 1) Attention to Detail, 2) Customer Service, 3) Oral Communication and 4) Problem Solving. Specialized experience for this position includes: Interviewing subject-matter personnel to get facts regarding work processes, and synthesizing the resulting data into charts showing information flow; operating computer consoles where this involved choosing from among various procedures in responding to machine commands or unscheduled halts; scheduling the sequence of programs to be processed by computers where alternatives had to be weighed with a view to production efficiency; preparing documentation on cost/benefit studies where this involved summarizing the material and organizing it in a logical fashion; working directly with customers in obtaining information needed to establish or change accounts; translating detailed logical steps developed by others into language codes that computers accept where this required understanding of procedures and limitations appropriate to use of a programming language OR One year of graduate education at an accredited college or university in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics or technology management or in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaption of applications, systems or networks. OR Superior Academic Achievement may be met by having a Bachelor’s degree in the major field of study identified above (or Bachelor's degree with 24 credits in those related fields), with one of the following: A GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all completed undergraduate courses or those completed in the last 2 years of study, or a GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for all courses in the major field of study or those courses in the major completed in the last 2 years of study, or rank in the upper one third of the class in the college, university, or major subdivision, or membership in a national honor society recognized by the Association of College Honor Societies. OR At least 1 year of combined graduate education and experience as defined in paragraphs above.Veterans who, due to a military service obligation, were precluded from applying to a Recent Graduates Program during any portion of the 2 year eligibility period may have their eligibility period extended so that they receive the full 2 years of eligibility. The remaining 2-year eligibility period will begin upon his or her release or discharge from active duty. The veteran's eligibility period may not extend beyond 6 years from the date of completion of all requirements of an academic course of study.- The experience may have been gained in either the public, private sector or Volunteer Service . One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis.- To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week, on your resume.

Conditions of Employment



•All selectees must sign a Pathways Participant Agreement.

•Subject to a 1-year trial period is required (unless already completed).

•Must successfully complete a background investigation, including a FBI criminal history record check (fingerprint check).

•Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

•If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

•Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

•Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

•Tour of Duty: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

•Obtain and use a Government-issued charge card for business-related travel.

•Undergo an income tax verification and review of prior performance/conduct.



Education must be completed before you may be apppointed.

Pathways is an Excepted appointment, Schedule D, as per 5 CFR 213.3402 (b), 5 CFR 362. 302.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your resume, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your resume includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating: Your application will be evaluated in the following areas: Technical Competence, Oral Communications, Writing, Reading, Learning, and Customer Service. Category rating will be used to rank and select eligible candidates. If qualified, you will be assigned to one of three quality level categories, (i.e., A = Superior, B = Highly Qualified, C= Qualified) depending on your responses to the online questions, regarding your experience, education, and training related to this position.



Veterans' preference is applied after applicants are assessed. Preference-eligibles will be listed at the top of their assigned category and considered before non-preference-eligibles in that category. Qualified preference-eligibles with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more will be listed at the top of the highest category.



Referral: If you are among the top qualified candidates, your application may be referred to a selecting official for consideration. You may be required to participate in a selection interview (telephonic and/or in person at the discretion of the the selecting officicial in accordance with hiring policies). We will not reimburse costs related to the interview such as travel to and from the interview site.



This is a 12 month roster open continuous announcement that will be used to fill positions IT-Wide throughout the next 12 months. We are projecting approximately 50 vacancies may be filled during the life of this roster. Contingent upon funding and space requirements, one or more vacancies may be filled in the individual PODs listed as they become available in that location during the life of this roster. It is anticipated that there will be a significant interest in the announcement. As a result the announcement will have cut-offs for applicant consideration. Eligible applicants in the highest category will be considered in application date order as needed to fill vacancies. Cut-off dates: 01/24/2018; 04/24/2018; 07/24/2018; 11/26/2018 and closing date 12/10/2018. You must complete the application process and submit required documentation by 11:59 Eastern Time (ET) before or on the cut-off date and/or on the closing date of this announcement. You may be able to update your application during the time this roster announcement is open, and your application will be reassessed for the following cut-off.

