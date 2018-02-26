Admin/Payroll Assistant-Temp to Hire

Employer
NRI
Location
District of Columbia, DC
Posted
Feb 26, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Administrative, Finance
Industry
Other
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Full time (temp-to-hire) position open due to internal promotion & growth with a property management firm! The opportunity is located in the NWDC area. The position will be 50% Admin and 50% Payroll.

Pay: $17-18/hr will pay between $38-$42K when it goes Perm depending on work performance and background.

Hours: 8AM - 5PM (30 min lunch)

Duties:

  • Answer phones/open mail
  • Keep things in the office well stocked at all times, handle all FedEx
  • Setting up (including computer/phone, IT, new logins, desk accessories etc.)
  • Confirming time-off (vacation/sick leave)

Interested, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration. Resumes are being reviewed this week!

Qualifications:

  • ADP & advanced Excel skills (required)
  • Must be reliable & punctual
  • Professional and sharp image (face of company)
  • Bi-weekly payroll

