Admin/Payroll Assistant-Temp to Hire
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- District of Columbia, DC
- Posted
- Feb 26, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Finance
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Full time (temp-to-hire) position open due to internal promotion & growth with a property management firm! The opportunity is located in the NWDC area. The position will be 50% Admin and 50% Payroll.
Pay: $17-18/hr will pay between $38-$42K when it goes Perm depending on work performance and background.
Hours: 8AM - 5PM (30 min lunch)
Duties:
- Answer phones/open mail
- Keep things in the office well stocked at all times, handle all FedEx
- Setting up (including computer/phone, IT, new logins, desk accessories etc.)
- Confirming time-off (vacation/sick leave)
Interested, please forward your resume to Andrea Wilkinson at awilkinson@nri-staffing.com for immediate consideration. Resumes are being reviewed this week!
Qualifications:
- ADP & advanced Excel skills (required)
- Must be reliable & punctual
- Professional and sharp image (face of company)
- Bi-weekly payroll