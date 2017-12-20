.

Location: Multiple sites in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area

University of Maryland University College (UMUC) seeks adjunct faculty to teach in the Cybersecurity & Information Assurance Program. Specifically, UMUC is looking for the following classes:

*INFA 640 - Cryptography and Data Protection: An overview of the theory of encryption using symmetric and asymmetric keys, current protocols for exchanging secure data (including the Data Encryption Standard and the Advanced Encryption Standard), and secure communication techniques. A review of the historical development of cryptographic methods and cryptanalysis tools is provided. Public Key Infrastructure and the use of digital signatures and certificates for protecting and validating data are examined. Strategies for the physical protection of information assets are explored.

*INFA 670 - Information Assurance Capstone: A study of information assurance that integrates and applies concepts previously studied. Best practices and appropriate technologies to design, implement, manage, evaluate, and further improve information security are explored. Emerging trends are analyzed to understand their potential effect on information security and assurance.

INFA 620 - Network & Internet Security: An introduction to the security concepts needed for the design, use, and implementation of secure voice and data communications networks, including the Internet. A brief review of networking technology and standards (including an introduction to Internet communication protocols) is provided. Security subjects addressed include defense models, security policy development, authentication and authorization controls, firewalls, packet filtering, virtual private networks (VPNs), and wireless network security. A specific project on network security in a hypothetical scenario based on the inputs from government agencies and commercial organizations is assessed by a team of experts who are working in the field.

INFA 650 - Computer Forensics: An introduction to the fundamental concepts behind the collection and analysis of the digital evidence left behind in a digital crime scene. Topics include the identification, preservation, collection, examination, analysis, and presentation of evidence for prosecution purposes. Discussion also covers the laws and ethics related to computer forensics and challenges in computer forensics. Network forensics is briefly explored. A specific project on computer forensics or network forensics in a hypothetical scenario based on the inputs from government agencies and commercial organizations is assessed by a team of experts who are working in the field.

INFA 630 - Intrusion Detection and Intrusion Prevention: An exploration of the theory and implementation of intrusion detection and intrusion prevention. Topics include network-based, host-based, and hybrid intrusion detection; intrusion prevention; attack pattern identification; deployment; response; surveillance; damage assessment; data forensics; data mining; attack tracing; system recovery; and continuity of operation. A specific project on intrusion detection and intrusion prevention in a hypothetical scenario based on the inputs from government agencies and commercial organizations is assessed by a team of experts who are working in the field.

Required Education and Experience:

Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Cybersecurity or a related field from an accredited institution of higher learning.

Professional experience in Cryptography, Information Assurance, Digital Forensics, Cyber Law, Network Security, or Software Assurance & Security.

You must meet the minimum technology requirements, which can be reviewed at https://www.umuc.edu/visitors/careers/facultyrecruit/upload/Adjunct-Faculty-Minimum-Technology-Requirements.pdf

Preferred Education and Experience:

Terminal degree (Ph.D, Ed.D., etc.) from a regionally accredited institution.

Experience teaching adult learners and distance education is highly preferred.

Who We Are and Who We Serve

UMUC—one of 11 degree-granting institutions in the University System of Maryland (USM)—is a mission-driven institution with seven core values that guide us in all we do. At the top of the list is "Students First," and we strive to do just that for our 90,000 students at home and abroad. From its start in 1947, UMUC has demonstrated its commitment to adult learners. We recognize that adult students need flexibility and options. UMUC is proud to be a global, 24-hour, institution of higher learning.

The typical UMUC student is an adult learner juggling a career, family, and other priorities. Roughly 80% work full time, half are parents, and half are minority students. They are continuing their education to better themselves, their families, and their professional opportunities. UMUC is also a leading higher education provider to the U.S. military, enrolling 55,000 active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, and family members annually. We are proud of our military heritage and are committed to this service.

The Adjunct Faculty Role at UMUC

UMUC is committed to helping students achieve success not only with us, but also in their professional fields. As a result, we actively seek faculty members who are scholar-practitioners: professionals who are actively and successfully engaged in their field who additionally wish to help the next generation of professionals grow in their knowledge and expertise through education. Your role as an adjunct faculty member will be to:

Actively engage students though frequent interaction that motivates them to succeed, and conveys a genuine energy and enthusiasm for their learning.

Guide students in active collaboration and the application of their learning in problem- and project-based learning demonstrations.

Provide rich and regular constructive feedback, utilizing rubrics effectively for the assessment of student work, and acknowledging student accomplishments.

Demonstrate relevant and current subject-matter expertise, and help students connect concepts across their academic program.

Provide feedback to your program chair on possible curricular improvements.

The Cybersecurity & Information Assurance program at UMUC

To learn more about this program, including its description, outcomes, and coursework, please visit:

http://www.umuc.edu/academic-programs/masters-degrees/information-technology/information-assurance.cfm

Faculty Training at UMUC

