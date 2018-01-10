REGISTERED NURSE (RN) PROGRAM COORDINATOR - Cardiology
Sentara RMH Medical Center is seeking a full time Registered Nurse (RN) Program Coordinator in our Cardiology medical practice..
POSITION OVERVIEW: This position assists the Practice Manager in overseeing the many clinical functions in the Cardiology practice/clinic.
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS
- License/Certification: Registered Nurse (RN)
- Education: BSN
- Experience: Nursing - 3 years
Function as a clinical leader, under the direction of the Practice Manager, for the provision of patient care services for populations of ambulatory care patients/families. Responsible for the scheduling and/or assigning clinic staff to meet patient care and clinic needs, performing patient care, developing/implementing clinical practice guidelines/protocols, and for providing support with patient decision-making, education, and coordination of services to assure quality outcomes. Coordinates and collaborates with Physicians and/or Nurse Practitioner (NP)/Physician Assistant (PA)/Registered Nurse (RN) to provide comprehensive care, and provides delegation and supervision of tasks (procedures, treatments) to Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) and Medical Assistants (MA).
Education Level
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree
Experience
Required: Nursing - 3 years
Preferred: Supervisory - 1 year
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Judgment and Decision Making, Leadership, Operations Analysis, Reading Comprehension, Social Perceptiveness, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
Ambulatory Care experience preferred. Specialty certification in professional nursing practice preferred. MSN preferred. Previous supervisory/charge experience preferred. Meets any requirements defined by specific specialty. BLS required within 90 days of hire.
