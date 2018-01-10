Optima Health is seeking a Registered Nurse to service our members in the role of a telephonic After-hours Triage Nurse on our MLTSS team. This position is not remote or tele-commute-it is located on-site at our Optima Health office in Virginia Beach, VA and is a flexi position requiring a minimum of 8hrs/week. Needed hours are Friday-Sunday evenings and overnights.

The Registered Nurse develops, implements and evaluates plans of care for specific patient populations. Coordinates and collaborates with multidisciplinary team members to facilitate integrated and comprehensive care. Possesses clinical knowledge and skills to meet standards as required by specific clinical areas.

Education Level

RN-Bachelor's Level Degree

Experience

Required: Nursing - 4 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Registered Nurse

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

If candidate is not BSN prepared must be willing to sign an education agreement upon hire to complete BSN within 60 months of hire date, otherwise will not be considered Requires RN experience in one or more of the following areas: physician office; acute care; chronic care; managed care required. Must have experience within the previous year of application in any of the following areas of Pediatrics; OB; Adult; Geriatric; ER or Medical/Surgical nursing. Must be proficient with keyboard skills; working knowledge of computer programs; faxes and telecommunication equipment. BLS required within 90 days of hire.