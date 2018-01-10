Consolidated Courier
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Hampton, VA
- Posted
- Jan 10, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Driver
- Industry
- Delivery and Transportation
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Part Time
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Courier to work Part-time (20hrs/wk) Days (0600 - 1430) in support of our Courier operations in Hampton, VA and the surrounding area.
Picks up and delivers various items such as deposits, medications, equipment, supplies, x-ray films, lab specimens, letters, marketing materials and packages. Required to operate vehicle safely, keeps vehicle clean and well maintained; maintain vehicle safety logs and submit requests for vehicle maintenance/repairs in a timely manner. Tracks lab specimens, reports, supplies and all barcoded items.
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Drivers License
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below