Consolidated Courier

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Hampton, VA
Posted
Jan 10, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Driver
Industry
Delivery and Transportation
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Part Time
Job Description:
Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Courier to work Part-time (20hrs/wk) Days (0600 - 1430) in support of our Courier operations in Hampton, VA and the surrounding area.

Picks up and delivers various items such as deposits, medications, equipment, supplies, x-ray films, lab specimens, letters, marketing materials and packages. Required to operate vehicle safely, keeps vehicle clean and well maintained; maintain vehicle safety logs and submit requests for vehicle maintenance/repairs in a timely manner. Tracks lab specimens, reports, supplies and all barcoded items.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

