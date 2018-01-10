Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Courier to work Part-time (20hrs/wk) Days (0600 - 1430) in support of our Courier operations in Hampton, VA and the surrounding area.

Picks up and delivers various items such as deposits, medications, equipment, supplies, x-ray films, lab specimens, letters, marketing materials and packages. Required to operate vehicle safely, keeps vehicle clean and well maintained; maintain vehicle safety logs and submit requests for vehicle maintenance/repairs in a timely manner. Tracks lab specimens, reports, supplies and all barcoded items.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Drivers License

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Reading Comprehension, Service Orientation

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below