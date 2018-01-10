LABORATORY TECHNICIAN
- Sentara Healthcare
- Norfolk, VA
- Jan 10, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Specialty Trades
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Sentara Leigh Hospital Clinical Laboratory is seeking a Medical Laboratory Technician to work PRN, 2nd shift.
Top candidates will hold an Associate's degree in Medical Laboratory Technology and be certified by the ASCP or AMT. Candidates may also be eligible to sit for Laboratory certification and must obtain it within one year of employment. Proof of eligibility is required prior to date of employment.
Performs laboratory tests; interprets test results; documents and reports test results; maintains equipment, instruments, and tools.
Associate's Level Degree - MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY/LAB SCIENCE OR
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Required: AMT Medical Lab Tech, Medical Lab Tech
Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Technology/Computer
Associates Degree in the Sciences acceptable. Certificate Program Completion of NAACLS accredited Medical Laboratory Program. Certification eligible applicants with American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP) or American Medical Technologists (AMT) within the above disciplines may be considered in lieu of licensure. Proof of eligibility required upon hire. Certification for “eligible” employees shall be acquired within one year from date of hire.