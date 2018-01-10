Building 3 New Hospital Floors, Hiring RNs Now!
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Chesapeake, VA:Norfolk, VA:Virginia Beach, VA:Suffolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 10, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare, Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is adding 3 new floors on top of our 525 bed hospital! We are hiring Registered Nurses as we prepare for the growth! Critical Care, Intermediate Care, Oncology, Post Surgery Units.
Join our mission to improve health everyday as you widen your nursing skills and expertise in the area's only Level I Trauma Center. Immediate interviews held for experienced RN supervisors, educators, floor nurses and new graduates interested in a Nurse Residency Program.
Sign on bonus and relocation assistance for qualified candidates. Sentara is proud to be the largest employer of nurses in the state of Virginia!
Competitive Health Benefits start the first of the month following 30 days of employment! $2,600 Tuition Assistance annually for full time employees. Sign on bonus for designated positions and relocation assistance for qualified candidates! Why wait? Apply today!
Education Level
RN-Associate's Degree OR
RN-Bachelor's Level Degree OR
RN-Diploma (Non-degree) OR
RN-Doctorate Level Degree OR
RN-Master's Level Degree
Experience
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
Required: Registered Nurse
Preferred: Basic Life Support
Skills
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Other
New Hire Education Requirement: All new RNs who do not have their BSN will be required to sign a BSN Agreement committing to enrollment in an accredited RN to BSN program within 24 months of hire and successfully obtaining their BSN within 5 years of hire. BSN or MSN preferred. Meets and maintains any requirements defined by specific specialty; Critical Care/IMCU ACLS within 1 year of hire; Emergency Care - ACLS & PALS or ENPC within 1 year of hire; Oncology Care ONS/ONCC or Sentara approved course Chemotherapy & Biotherapy Provider Card within 6 months of hire. Women's Care - Perinatal departments; NRP within 6 months of hire. Inpatient Pediatrics. PALS within 6 months of hire. All Direct Care RN's required to have BLS within 90 days of hire.
