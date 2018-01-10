Monitors residents' conditions; develops and implements nursing care plans; performs routine nursing procedures and treatments; assists physicians and/or RN with diagnostic and therapeutic procedures; administers medications; documents nursing care in patient medical records; maintains narcotic and medication records; communicates nursing observations and concerns to other members of the health care team.

Education Level

Trade School Graduate - NURSING

Experience

Required: Medical Terminology - Previous experience

Preferred: Nursing - 3 years

License

Required: Licensed Practical Nurse

Preferred: Basic Life Support

Skills

Required: Communication, Critical Thinking, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer, Writing

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

PACE specific incumbents for this position require a minimum of one year of experience working with the frail or elderly population. Proficiency in the use of standard patient care equipment. American Heart Association (AHA) BLS certification within 90 days of hire