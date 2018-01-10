Arranges for the efficient and accurate registration of all patients to include positive patient identification. Obtains required signatures and provides general information regarding hospital policies, registration procedures, benefits, patient rights, and patient financial responsibilities. Responsible for accurate information collection, and providing exemplary customer service. Conducts patient interviews in a courteous and confidential manner in order to obtain and record patient demographic, insurance, and financial information. Accurately enters all information in the ADT system, completing all necessary forms (i.e. Medicare Questionnaire). Obtains patient consent signatures. Reviews physician orders for completeness and accuracy. Prints patient identification documents, including bracelet, face-sheets, and patient labels. Scans all pertinent documents including physician orders, consents, insurance cards, and photo IDs into the document imaging system. During the registration process, verifies insurance eligibility and benefits for all applicable insurance companies utilizing the electronic insurance verification system. Informs and collects the patient of any financial responsibility for deductible, co-insurance and/or co-pay amounts.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Data Entry - Previous experience, Medical Office - 1 year

Preferred: Registration - Previous experience

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required:

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

In lieu of 1 year medical office experience, one of the following work experience or skill levels is required: 1. Completion of a healthcare related certificate program 2. Completion of higher level of education 3.One year in a customer service oriented position