TL, REGISTRATION
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Norfolk, VA
- Posted
- Jan 10, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Serves as a working/technical resource to team members. The Team Leader is responsible for assisting the Team Coordinator in daily department operations. The team leader will serve as a communication conduit between internal and external customers. Specific duties may include but are not limited to hospital policy compliance, payment requirements, customer service, scheduling, management of supplies, and orientation/preceptor of new employees.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: Administrative - 2 years, Healthcare - 1 year
Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer
Preferred: Social Perceptiveness
