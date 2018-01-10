TL, REGISTRATION

Employer
Sentara Healthcare
Location
Norfolk, VA
Posted
Jan 10, 2018
Closes
Mar 20, 2018
Function
Nurse
Industry
Healthcare
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time
Job Description: Serves as a working/technical resource to team members. The Team Leader is responsible for assisting the Team Coordinator in daily department operations. The team leader will serve as a communication conduit between internal and external customers. Specific duties may include but are not limited to hospital policy compliance, payment requirements, customer service, scheduling, management of supplies, and orientation/preceptor of new employees.

Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience
Required: Administrative - 2 years, Healthcare - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills
Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer

Preferred: Social Perceptiveness

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share
Apply

More searches like this