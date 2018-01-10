Serves as a working/technical resource to team members. The Team Leader is responsible for assisting the Team Coordinator in daily department operations. The team leader will serve as a communication conduit between internal and external customers. Specific duties may include but are not limited to hospital policy compliance, payment requirements, customer service, scheduling, management of supplies, and orientation/preceptor of new employees.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Administrative - 2 years, Healthcare - 1 year

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Listening, Communication, Coordination, Critical Thinking, Leadership, Microsoft Office, Service Orientation, Speaking, Technology/Computer

Preferred: Social Perceptiveness