Ability to react in a high stress environment to intense Cyber Operations, consequence management and Interagency event situations, make critical characterization judgments, formulate recommendations that may have major national impact/consequences and transmit those recommendations clearly and concisely to Command leadership and to very high levels of national authority.

Knowledge of organization activities (such as special operation, recovery, airlift, etc.) weapon systems, and command control, and mission process, systems, and applications.

Broad knowledge of and demonstrated ability to apply knowledge of DoD cyberspace operations to plan, manage and coordinate cyber space planning projects requiring collaboration with various internal and external components.

Skill in planning and developing training programs to include gathering facts, evaluation/education/training needs, and making adjustments and improvements to accommodate program/service changes within existing resources without sacrifice to qualify or quantify.

Moderate to extensive background experience in training and capabilities development as a Training Developer/Instructor, military training, developing training plans and training personnel to meet organizations and cyberspace operations requirements.

Ability to work collaboratively with other members of the cyberspace community (e.g. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, NSA, CCMDs, and Canadian Armed Forces) to write, articulate, vet and defend military operations plans to support full spectrum cyberspace operations.

Skill in communicating complex information concerning cyberspace operations initiatives, both orally and in writing to provide effective briefings and reports to senior leaders.

Three (3) years of general experience; one (1) year of which is equivalent to the GS-04 experience that demonstrates a practical knowledge of service based programs and objectives, processes involved military and civilian training programs, and/or processes relating to training programs in parallel business and industry organizations. Examples of specialized experience includes knowledge of the basic principles, concepts, and methodology used in instructional programs.ORFour (4) years of study leading to a bachelor's degree with a major study in education or a subject area related to the position to be filled.One year specialized experience equivalent to the next lower qualifying pay band or other equivalent pay systems, GS-05. Experience may have been gained in tracking status of ancillary training of unit members and schedules recurring training; participating in special projects that directly impacts the communications readiness of the organization.OROne (1) full year of graduate level education with a major study in education or a subject area related to the position to be filledORA Bachelor's degree in education or a subject area related to the position with Superior Academic Achievement.: One (1) year of specialized experience at the GS-07 that demonstrates knowledge and skill in developing course materials and instructional methods, principles, and techniques in order to develop self-contained training courses, obtain training resources and assess overall effectiveness.ORMaster's or equivalent graduate degree OR two (2) full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree OR a LL.B. or J.D. if related. Education must have major study in education or a subject area related to the position to be filled.One (1) year of specialized experience at the GS-09 that demonstrates a practical knowledge of the subject area of the position and of the methods and techniques of instruction, which includes knowledge of training principles, concepts, legal requirements, and methodology to organize annual training plans, respond to changing requirements, ensure higher headquarters training requirements compliance, and provide advisory service.ORPh.D. or equivalent doctoral degree OR three (3) full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degreeORLL.M. if related. Education must have a major study in education or a subject area related to the position to be filled.I have at least one year of specialized experience at the GS-11 (or higher) grade level or equivalent in other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include: 1) Analyzing, designing, and developing instructional materials for Cyberspace Operations. 2) Initiating and planning development of training materials for course or cluster of courses well in advance of actual use using the Course Training Development Priorities Schedule. 3) Establishing evaluation criteria, adapting/extending guidelines, and procedures; assessing status of course content and conducting evaluations in accordance with qualification training accreditation standards.I have at least one year of specialized experience at the GS-12 (or higher) grade level or equivalent in other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include: knowledge of the principles, practices and techniques of instructions and instructional design including use of technology for design and delivery of training/education and to measure achievement of C-NAF AOC/AFFOR education and training objectives.: I have at least one year of specialized experience at the GS-13 (or higher) grade level or equivalent in other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include: knowledge and skilled mastery of innovative instructional design, professional learning theory and the principles, methods, practices, technology and delivery techniques of instructional systems with emphasis on directing course development to include instructional materials, test items, and objectives measurements instruments to plan, design, and revise full-length courses or complex development products.I have at least one year of specialized experience at the GS-14 (or higher) grade level or equivalent in other pay systems. Examples of specialized experience include: ability to lead and direct the efforts of a medium-sized diverse staff of multi-national active duty military; reserve military, civil servants and contractors in the planning and execution of multiple joint CJCS-directed and NORAD and USNORTHCOM internal functions, goals, objectives, and work processes pertinent to developing and conducting training and education.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:Click on the following link to view occupational requirements for this position:Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. 