High Voltage Electrician, Utilities and Energy Program - Planning & Facilities Management

The High Voltage Electrician operates, maintains, tests and upgrades the High Voltage Electrical System supplying power to all University and Hospital buildings. The Utilities and Energy Program works with PEPCO by using our switching capability to supply power from alternate sources when an incoming supply circuit is out of service; and we are responsible for the electrical power from PEPCO's six incoming connections to the main low voltage switchboard in each building including electrical metering and the quality of the power. The High Voltage Electrician is a team member who isolates, grounds, and makes safe the power system so contractors can add new buildings to our system, or for other contracted work. Reporting to the High Voltage Supervisor, the High Voltage Electrician has duties that include but are not limited to:

Performs preventive maintenance of all system components, circuit breakers, cable, transformers, relays, meters and switchboards.

Operates the system in support of PEPCO, contractors, and our preventive maintenance program.

Performs planned repairs and upgrades of equipment based on findings of our preventive maintenance program.

Monitors power usage, installs, tests, calibrates, repairs, and reads electrical meters and other recording devices.

Operates, maintains, and repairs 6900V chiller switchgear, transformers, and MCCs in the Heating/Cooling Plant.

Maintains three 132V DC station batteries.

Performs emergency repairs to the High Voltage system.

Assists other departments as assigned.

Requirements

High school diploma or certified equivalency

DC Journeyman Electrician's License.

CPR and First Aid certified.

2 years of experience as a journeyman electrician

Good knowledge of the DC Electrical Code, the National Electrical Code, the National Electrical Safety Code, and the Electrical Equipment Maintenance Code. A course on Electrical Safety.

Good knowledge of trade math.

Ability to work long hours as outages can last more than 24 hours.

Ability to operate University commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10K+ (e.g., tow trucks, box trucks, trash trucks, buses, lifts, etc.). As such, the incumbent must possess a medical card and/or certificate issued by the Department of Transportation (DOT), which is issued by a licensed “medical examiner,” after completion of a DOT physical examination as defined in GU Policy 1017 and DOT Regulations 391.11 (4) - Medical Card/Certificate and 390.5 (1) - Commercial Motor Vehicles (10K+) Definitions (http://www.fmcsa.dot.gov).

For testing watt-hour meters must have good hand-eye coordination as the meter must be started with a hand switch and stopped at the exact same spot and the patience for the time it takes (3+ hours) to adjust a watt-hour meter.

This position is an emergency position that requires that incumbent report to work during inclement weather at the regularly scheduled time, regardless of whether the University is closed, opening late, or closing early.

