Westat is an employee-owned corporation providing research services to agencies of the U.S. Government, as well as businesses, foundations, and state and local governments. Westat's research, technical, and administrative staff of more than 2,000 is located at our headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, DC.

Job Summary:

Westat is seeking a senior survey sampling statistician.

Job Responsibilities:

· Developing sample designs (determining stratification and allocation to strata; determine sample size based on differences and power and determine optimal clustering; and select sample). · Selecting and/or constructing appropriate sample frame and developing and documenting weighting plan which includes non-response adjustment and bench-marking. · Developing and conducting imputation for item nonresponse and estimating sampling errors using appropriate software. · Writing specifications for programmers; and preparing reports on sample design, weighting procedures and other methodological issues. · Demonstrated experience meeting with clients and conveying complex statistical concepts.

Job Requirements:

· A Ph.D. in statistics with coursework in survey sampling or a master's in statistics or survey sampling or PhD in survey sampling. Candidates with a master's degree, at least 15yrs of experience in sample survey design, selection, and weighting is required. Candidates with a Ph.D. degree at least 10yrs of experience in sample survey design, selection, and weighting is required. · Candidates must have a publication record in the field.Although not required to do programming, candidates would benefit from knowing SAS, R and other statistical software packages. Qualified candidates must have excellent written and oral communication skills, strong organizational skills, and the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.Westat offers competitive benefits with ESOP, 401k, Health, Dental, paid vacation, sick and holiday leave, professional development as well as other benefits.